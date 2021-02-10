There are "encouraging signs" coronavirus cases in Wales are falling , the head of NHS Wales has said. Chief Executive Dr Andrew Goodall said rates of the virus in the community were "significantly down" from where they were in December. Over a similar period the number of hospital patients with Covid has fallen by about a quarter. Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show a second week of falling death rates in Wales. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Dr Goodall said: "Our community prevalence rates are down - they are down very significantly from where we were in December."
UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps defends plans for a maximum 10-year jail term for anyone who lies about their recent travel history as part of new border control measures
A Wrexham factory has had its contract to help in the production of Covid-19 vaccines extended by six months, creating 40 new jobs
A 94-year-old woman has told of losing her daughter-in-law to Covid while she was being treated at a field hospital for the virus
A new Welsh virtual festival is being launched to bring music, laughter and culture into our homes almost a year on from the first lockdown
