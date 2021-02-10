Dr Andrew Goodall
Live

Covid-19: Welsh Government update

Nicola Bryan, Zara Morgan and Andy Roberts

  1. 'Encouraging signs' Welsh cases falling, says NHS chief

    There are "encouraging signs" coronavirus cases in Wales are falling, the head of NHS Wales has said.

    Chief Executive Dr Andrew Goodall said rates of the virus in the community were "significantly down" from where they were in December.

    Over a similar period the number of hospital patients with Covid has fallen by about a quarter.

    Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show a second week of falling death rates in Wales.

    Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Dr Goodall said: "Our community prevalence rates are down - they are down very significantly from where we were in December."

    Dr Andrew Goodall
  Hello and welcome

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Wednesday's coronavirus update from the Welsh Government.

    NHS Wales Chief Executive Dr Andrew Goodall will give today's briefing on the pandemic at 12:15 GMT, shortly after Public Health Wales publishes the daily update on deaths, cases and vaccinations.

    You can also watch proceedings on BBC One Wales via the BBC iPlayer and via the video link above.

    Here are the latest developments:

    Stay with us.

