There are "encouraging signs" coronavirus cases in Wales are falling, the head of NHS Wales has said.

Chief Executive Dr Andrew Goodall said rates of the virus in the community were "significantly down" from where they were in December.

Over a similar period the number of hospital patients with Covid has fallen by about a quarter.

Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures show a second week of falling death rates in Wales.

Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today programme, Dr Goodall said: "Our community prevalence rates are down - they are down very significantly from where we were in December."