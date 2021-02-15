Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing. Health Minister Vaughan Gething will be giving updates about the situation in Wales from about 12:15 GMT, before answering questions from journalists. Before then, we'll also have the latest data from Public Health Wales on Covid cases, deaths with the virus, and the vaccination rollout.
Live Reporting
Lola Mayor and Richard Porter
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Hello and welcome
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Welsh Government's coronavirus briefing.
Health Minister Vaughan Gething will be giving updates about the situation in Wales from about 12:15 GMT, before answering questions from journalists.
Before then, we'll also have the latest data from Public Health Wales on Covid cases, deaths with the virus, and the vaccination rollout.