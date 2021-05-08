Welsh election counts continue after Labour success

Labout has held its ground against challenges from the Conservatives and Plaid Cymru in Wales to edge towards victory. Just after midnight, Labour had reached 30 of the 60 seats, matching its best-ever Senedd election result. Thirty-one seats are needed for a majority. Vale of Clwyd was taken by the Conservatives from Labour by just 366 votes following a recount. The Tories also beat the Liberal Democrats in Brecon and Radnorshire Meanwhile, Labour regained Rhondda from Plaid Cymru, toppling its former leader Leanne Wood The final make-up of the parties in the Senedd will not be known until the remaining eight regional list seat results are announced when counting resumes on Saturday.
What's the political map of Wales look like?
Who won in my area?
As well as the Welsh election, the Scottish Parliament is also up for grabs as well as mayoral elections in 13 of England's biggest city areas, including London, Manchester and the West Midlands.
There have also been council elections across England and police and crime commissioner votes in Wales and England, and some areas may have parish or town council elections, referendums on local issues and council by-elections.
Labour held on to all but one of its seats targeted by the Conservatives during the Senedd election count on Friday.
The Tories narrowly took Vale of Clwyd from Labour and beat the Liberal Democrats in Brecon and Radnorshire
That means the Lib Dems will have no constituency seats in the Senedd, but they have picked up a regional seat with Welsh party leader Jane Dodds.
Plaid have held three seats in their north-west heartlands all with increased majorities - but have lost Rhondda to Labour.
Voters are electing 40 Members of the Senedd (MS) representing constituencies and 20 representing five large regions, with two regional lists still to declare on Saturday
A total of 31 seats are needed for a majority.
With 52 of the 60 seats declared, Labour is on 30 with the Conservatives on 12, Plaid Cymru nine and the Liberal Democrats one.
In 2016, Labour won 29 seats, Plaid Cymru 12, the Conservatives 11, UKIP seven and the Liberal Democrats one
Labour set to stay in power
Labour is set to stay in power in Wales after matching its best-ever Senedd election result, with exactly half of the 60 seats in the Welsh Parliament.
The Tories took the Vale of Clwyd from Labour, and Brecon and Radnorshire from the Liberal Democrats.
Labour held firm in other Tory target seats and took Rhondda back from Plaid Cymru.
With 52 of the 60 seats declared, Labour is on 30 with the Conservatives on 12, Plaid Cymru nine and the Liberal Democrats one.
Votes for the regional lists in South Wales Central and South Wales East are being counted on Saturday.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of today's conclusion of the Welsh Parliament/Senedd election results.
With 52 of the 60 seats declared on Friday, Labour is on 30 with the Conservatives on 12, Plaid Cymru nine and the Liberal Democrats one.
It is unlikely Labour will gain further seats when votes for the two remaining regional lists in South Wales Central and South Wales East are counted on Saturday.
That's because the party has already won the lion's share of constituency seats there.
On Sunday, counts will take place for four police and crime commissioners in Wales.
Stay with us for the remaining results and all the reaction.