Welsh election counts continue after Labour success

Welsh Labour leader Mark Drakeford raised his own majority in Cardiff West by 12.7 points and more than 6,000 votes

Labour held on to all but one of its seats targeted by the Conservatives during the Senedd election count on Friday.

The Tories narrowly took Vale of Clwyd from Labour and beat the Liberal Democrats in Brecon and Radnorshire

That means the Lib Dems will have no constituency seats in the Senedd, but they have picked up a regional seat with Welsh party leader Jane Dodds.

Plaid have held three seats in their north-west heartlands all with increased majorities - but have lost Rhondda to Labour.

Voters are electing 40 Members of the Senedd (MS) representing constituencies and 20 representing five large regions, with two regional lists still to declare on Saturday

A total of 31 seats are needed for a majority.

With 52 of the 60 seats declared, Labour is on 30 with the Conservatives on 12, Plaid Cymru nine and the Liberal Democrats one.

In 2016, Labour won 29 seats, Plaid Cymru 12, the Conservatives 11, UKIP seven and the Liberal Democrats one