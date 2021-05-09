Wales elections: More reaction and results

Hello and welcome to another day of election results and reaction from Wales.
Today, the ballots will be counted in the poll for the four police and crime commissioners for Wales, which were held over from Thursday while the votes in the Welsh Parliamentary election were counted.
We'll also have more reaction to the Senedd results, as First Minister Mark Drakeford considers whether to seek a partner in power or govern alone after Labour won 30 of the 60 seats.
Police and crime commissioner counts begin
Counting has begun to find out who the four police and crime commissioners (PCCs) in Wales will be.
Polls were held on Thursday for the South Wales, Dyfed-Powys, North Wales and Gwent force areas alongside the Welsh Parliament election.
Three of the current PCCs were running again in their respective forces areas with the exception being Arfon Jones in north Wales.
We're currently expecting to hear the results by mid-afternoon - we'll keep you posted.
