Wales elections: More reaction and results

Counting has begun to find out who the four police and crime commissioners (PCCs) in Wales will be.

Polls were held on Thursday for the South Wales, Dyfed-Powys, North Wales and Gwent force areas alongside the Welsh Parliament election.

Three of the current PCCs were running again in their respective forces areas with the exception being Arfon Jones in north Wales.

We're currently expecting to hear the results by mid-afternoon - we'll keep you posted.

