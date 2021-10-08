It is estimated 56,900 people have Covid-19 in Wales, according to the latest weekly infection survey by the Office for National Statistics.

That is the equivalent of one in 55 people or 1.87% of the population.

Although this is a slight increase on the previous week's estimate that 53,300 people had Covid, ONS said the trend for Wales was uncertain.

It takes thousands of swab samples in Wales, so this can pick up people who may not know they have Covid.