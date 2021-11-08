North Yorkshire's Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association is among those to have sent a team to help.

It posted on Facebook: "UWFRA have deployed a small team of cavers to assist in an on going rescue in Ogof Ffynnon Ddu in south Wales.

"Multiple teams from the south have been assisting and, yesterday afternoon (Sunday), the British Cave Rescue Council requested further assistance from the northern teams.

"Our team travelled down overnight and got a few hours sleep before joining the rescue this morning. We wish all the Teams involved a safe trip and a successful outcome."