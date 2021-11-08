North Yorkshire's Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association is among those to have sent a team to help. It posted on Facebook: "UWFRA have deployed a small team of cavers to assist in an on going rescue in Ogof Ffynnon Ddu in south Wales. "Multiple teams from the south have been assisting and, yesterday afternoon (Sunday), the British Cave Rescue Council requested further assistance from the northern teams. "Our team travelled down overnight and got a few hours sleep before joining the rescue this morning. We wish all the Teams involved a safe trip and a successful outcome."
Live Reporting
Chris Wood and Ben Frampton
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC BBCCopyright: BBC
Yorkshire team travels to help
North Yorkshire's Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association is among those to have sent a team to help.
It posted on Facebook: "UWFRA have deployed a small team of cavers to assist in an on going rescue in Ogof Ffynnon Ddu in south Wales.
"Multiple teams from the south have been assisting and, yesterday afternoon (Sunday), the British Cave Rescue Council requested further assistance from the northern teams.
"Our team travelled down overnight and got a few hours sleep before joining the rescue this morning. We wish all the Teams involved a safe trip and a successful outcome."
More volunteers arrive to help
Rhys Williams
A group of about a dozen volunteers has just embarked on the 0.6 mile (1km) hike to the top end of the cave, located over a hill at Penwyllt.
Crews of volunteers are taking it in turns to work there and, since I’ve been here, a further five cavers arrived offering to help, while two other vehicles arrived with refreshments.
What's happening at the scene?
Garry Owen
BBC News
There's about 50 cars in the car park - obviously people involved in this rescue effort.
There are also a number of vans with people here from all over the UK.
Cave rescuers from quite an extensive area including Gloucester, the Midlands and Derbyshire have been called in.
It's a well known cave system, very popular with cavers, and is in the middle of a nature reserve but is usually recommended for more experienced cavers rather than novices.
The cave system itself is the second largest in Wales and one of the deepest in the UK.
Where is the man trapped?
The cave system is near Penwyllt, a small hamlet in the Swansea valley, in the county of Powys.
Penwyllt is roughly 20 miles (32km) from Swansea city centre.
What do we know so far?
A man fell and injured himself while caving in the Brecon Beacons on Saturday and could not get himself out.
Another caver notified police and at least eight rescue teams from across the UK, including the South and Mid Wales Cave Rescue Team, are at the scene.
The man is trapped in the Ogof Ffynnon Ddu cave system near Penwyllt, Powys.