The health minister said many mass vaccination centres would be expanded to have dedicated walk-in lanes.
She said the government would be “targeting these walk-in slots at particular groups of people” with opening hours extending beyond 09:00-20:00 GMT.
“This will mean asking NHS staff to vaccinate from early in the morning to late into the night to make sure as many people as possible have the extra protection the booster dose offers," she said.
NHS focus 'will need to shift' to vaccinations
ReuCopyright: Reu
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the government has been working with Wales' seven health boards since the weekend to make changes to the Covid vaccination programme.
“To go further and faster” involves redeploying clinical staff, she said.
This would mean that “the focus of the NHS will need to shift towards vaccinating people for a short time”.
“The NHS will continue to provide essential services, emergency and urgent care," she said.
“But we will be redeploying all available clinical staff to vaccination centres.
“We’ll be asking them to work in existing mass vaccination centres which will be expanded to their maximum capacity and in new centres."
'All need booster dose to increase protection'
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Gill Richardson said everyone needs a vaccine booster dose as a protection against the omicron variant.
She said vaccine effectiveness against severe disease from Omicron was still emerging.
“But the message is clear - two doses of the vaccine is not enough to protect us against omicron," she said.
"We all need a booster dose to increase our protection against the virus."
Omicron present across Wales and 'growing daily'
Health minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed that Omicron is present across Wales.
Speaking at the Welsh government’s coronavirus briefing, the minister said: “Cases of omicron are growing daily”.
“It is now present in every health board area in Wales.
“We must be prepared for cases to rise very quickly and steeply."
In a bid to tackle Omicron, she confirmed that the government was “aiming to offer” all eligible adults an appointment by the end of December.
BreakingNHS staff to be redeployed to vaccination centres
All available NHS clinical staff
will be redeployed to vaccination centres, Wales' health minister has
announced.
Eluned Morgan has been outlining how
the Welsh NHS will expand its booster programme.
She said the NHS will continue
to provide essential services, emergency and urgent care, but will otherwise
shift its focus to vaccines.
Meanwhile walk-in lanes will be
set up at mass vaccination centres, with slots targeted at particular groups.
Can the Welsh NHS cope?
Helen Whyley, director of the Royal College of Nursing in
Wales, has described the "massive challenge" of getting so many
people vaccinated before the end of the year.
"Given where we are with shortages of staff we're
going to have to think carefully," she said.
"Moving frontline staff to the vaccination programme
means that you've got to slow down or stop those services, so those are the
real problems that are going to be faced now in the next few weeks."
But she added it was "absolutely the right thing to try
and expand the booster programme".
How many people have had their booster jab?
There are a lot of people awaiting a booster now because the eligibility criteria has dropped from six to three months after a second dose.
Before that, the programme had reached 80% of those eligible, but that has now dropped to 51%, figures show.
If the aim is to give a booster to all those eligible by the end of December, then it would taken more than 61,000 jabs a day – more than three times the current daily average.
If the aim is to give everyone a booster by the end of January, then that could be done with an average of 23,000 boosters a day.
The number eligible only rises by a total of 20,200 over January.
In March, 38,000-40,000 vaccines were given out a day at the peak.
Will there be restrictions before Christmas?
The first minister has said he was "not prepared"
to rule out further restriction ahead of Christmas.
In an interview with ITV Wales' Sharp End on Monday
evening, he said: "We looked at this last week and came to the conclusion
on Friday that there was no need to move in that direction for this week
because in Wales, where we are behind what's happening in other parts of the
UK, we think the Delta variant will continue to be the dominant for this week.
"By this coming Friday, things may be different and if it is necessary to take actions to protect people's health in Wales, then difficult as it is and as unwelcome as it will be to us all, the Welsh government will protect people's health and keep people alive.
"If we didn't take action people would die. We will not shrink from that responsibility".
The Welsh government is set to announce any further restrictions at its next on Friday.
Hello and welcome
More details on the rollout of the Covid vaccination booster
programme in Wales are expected to be outlined shortly.
The daily booster vaccination programme needs to triple its rate to
60,000 doses to tackle the Omicron variant, according to the first minister.
Mark Drakeford has not ruled out more restrictions before
Christmas, and has suggested tighter rules may be needed between Christmas and
New Year.
Live Reporting
Nicholas Bourne and Caleb Spencer
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter ReuCopyright: Reu
Booster appointments due within days
Everyone who has had their first and second Covid jab will be offered a booster appointment by text or phone call within days, according to Health Minister Eluned Morgan.
“As well as giving people appointments, we’ll also be asking some people to come to a walk-in slot at one of the newly extended vaccine clinics," she said.
“We will continue to call people forward in order of risk.
“We’ll need to more than double the speed of the programme if we’re going to be successful."
Omicron present across Wales
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the the Omicron variant of coronavirus was present in each of Wales' seven health board areas.
Mass vaccination centres to open for longer
The health minister said many mass vaccination centres would be expanded to have dedicated walk-in lanes.
She said the government would be “targeting these walk-in slots at particular groups of people” with opening hours extending beyond 09:00-20:00 GMT.
“This will mean asking NHS staff to vaccinate from early in the morning to late into the night to make sure as many people as possible have the extra protection the booster dose offers," she said.
NHS focus 'will need to shift' to vaccinations
Health Minister Eluned Morgan said the government has been working with Wales' seven health boards since the weekend to make changes to the Covid vaccination programme.
“To go further and faster” involves redeploying clinical staff, she said.
This would mean that “the focus of the NHS will need to shift towards vaccinating people for a short time”.
“The NHS will continue to provide essential services, emergency and urgent care," she said.
“But we will be redeploying all available clinical staff to vaccination centres.
“We’ll be asking them to work in existing mass vaccination centres which will be expanded to their maximum capacity and in new centres."
'All need booster dose to increase protection'
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Gill Richardson said everyone needs a vaccine booster dose as a protection against the omicron variant.
She said vaccine effectiveness against severe disease from Omicron was still emerging.
“But the message is clear - two doses of the vaccine is not enough to protect us against omicron," she said.
"We all need a booster dose to increase our protection against the virus."
Omicron present across Wales and 'growing daily'
Health minister Eluned Morgan has confirmed that Omicron is present across Wales.
Speaking at the Welsh government’s coronavirus briefing, the minister said: “Cases of omicron are growing daily”.
“It is now present in every health board area in Wales.
“We must be prepared for cases to rise very quickly and steeply."
In a bid to tackle Omicron, she confirmed that the government was “aiming to offer” all eligible adults an appointment by the end of December.
BreakingNHS staff to be redeployed to vaccination centres
All available NHS clinical staff will be redeployed to vaccination centres, Wales' health minister has announced.
Eluned Morgan has been outlining how the Welsh NHS will expand its booster programme.
She said the NHS will continue to provide essential services, emergency and urgent care, but will otherwise shift its focus to vaccines.
Meanwhile walk-in lanes will be set up at mass vaccination centres, with slots targeted at particular groups.
Can the Welsh NHS cope?
Helen Whyley, director of the Royal College of Nursing in Wales, has described the "massive challenge" of getting so many people vaccinated before the end of the year.
"Given where we are with shortages of staff we're going to have to think carefully," she said.
"Moving frontline staff to the vaccination programme means that you've got to slow down or stop those services, so those are the real problems that are going to be faced now in the next few weeks."
But she added it was "absolutely the right thing to try and expand the booster programme".
How many people have had their booster jab?
There are a lot of people awaiting a booster now because the eligibility criteria has dropped from six to three months after a second dose.
Before that, the programme had reached 80% of those eligible, but that has now dropped to 51%, figures show.
If the aim is to give a booster to all those eligible by the end of December, then it would taken more than 61,000 jabs a day – more than three times the current daily average.
If the aim is to give everyone a booster by the end of January, then that could be done with an average of 23,000 boosters a day.
The number eligible only rises by a total of 20,200 over January.
In March, 38,000-40,000 vaccines were given out a day at the peak.
Will there be restrictions before Christmas?
The first minister has said he was "not prepared" to rule out further restriction ahead of Christmas.
In an interview with ITV Wales' Sharp End on Monday evening, he said: "We looked at this last week and came to the conclusion on Friday that there was no need to move in that direction for this week because in Wales, where we are behind what's happening in other parts of the UK, we think the Delta variant will continue to be the dominant for this week.
"By this coming Friday, things may be different and if it is necessary to take actions to protect people's health in Wales, then difficult as it is and as unwelcome as it will be to us all, the Welsh government will protect people's health and keep people alive.
"If we didn't take action people would die. We will not shrink from that responsibility".
The Welsh government is set to announce any further restrictions at its next on Friday.
Hello and welcome
More details on the rollout of the Covid vaccination booster programme in Wales are expected to be outlined shortly.
The daily booster vaccination programme needs to triple its rate to 60,000 doses to tackle the Omicron variant, according to the first minister.
Mark Drakeford has not ruled out more restrictions before Christmas, and has suggested tighter rules may be needed between Christmas and New Year.
The number of Omicron cases in Wales stands at 30, with one patient admitted to an un-named Welsh hospital.
Health Minister Eluned Morgan and Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Gill Richardson are leading today's briefing.