Everyone who has had their first and second Covid jab will be offered a booster appointment by text or phone call within days, according to Health Minister Eluned Morgan.

“As well as giving people appointments, we’ll also be asking some people to come to a walk-in slot at one of the newly extended vaccine clinics," she said.

“We will continue to call people forward in order of risk.

“We’ll need to more than double the speed of the programme if we’re going to be successful."