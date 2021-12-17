A woman waits in line at the Aneurin Evans community pharmacy on December 8, 2021 in Barry
Live

Omicron rise prompts scaled-down Christmas plea

Ben Frampton and Thamayanthi McAllister

  1. What's changing after Christmas?

    After Christmas changes
  2. Welcome

    Good afternoon and welcome to the BBC live page covering the Welsh government's press conference on the measures being taken to control the spread of the Omicron variant.

    This is what we know so far:

    • Nightclubs and late-night bars are due to close from Boxing Day
    • People are being asked to limit indoor mixing to three households in the run-up to, and including, Christmas Day
    • People are being advised to take lateral flow tests before they socialise

    The press conference is due to start at 12:15

