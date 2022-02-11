Women in Cardiff
Live

Wales eases Covid restrictions further

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

James McCarthy and Gareth Rees

All times stated are UK

  1. Spain relaxes Covid restrictions for UK teenagers

    Unvaccinated British teenagers will be allowed into Spain from Monday
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Unvaccinated British teens will be allowed into Spain from Monday if they have a negative PCR test, Spanish tourism minister Fernando Valdés has told the BBC.

    At the moment everyone over 12 has to be double-jabbed to enter the country.

    Some families had cancelled half-term holidays to Spain and the Canary Islands because their children had not yet had a second jab.

    People aged 18 and over must still be vaccinated to get into the country.

  2. Wales' mask and isolation laws could end in March

    Face masks will still be required until at least the end of March
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Wales' remaining Covid laws, including on face coverings and self-isolation, could be scrapped by the end of March.

    The Welsh government said falling case rates mean it can begin easing remaining rules - with domestic Covid pass rules axed from 18 February.

    Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said isolation rules could change from being legally enforceable to guidance.

    But the law will remain for now, despite UK government proposals to ease the restriction in England this month.

  3. Good afternoon

    Hello and welcome to today's Covid live page.

    Here are the main points so far:

Back to top