Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Unvaccinated British teens will be allowed into Spain from Monday if they have a negative PCR test, Spanish tourism minister Fernando Valdés has told the BBC.

At the moment everyone over 12 has to be double-jabbed to enter the country.

Some families had cancelled half-term holidays to Spain and the Canary Islands because their children had not yet had a second jab.

People aged 18 and over must still be vaccinated to get into the country.