Unvaccinated British teens will be allowed into Spain from Monday if they have a negative PCR test, Spanish tourism minister Fernando Valdés has told the BBC. At the moment everyone over 12 has to be double-jabbed to enter the country. Some families had cancelled half-term holidays to Spain and the Canary Islands because their children had not yet had a second jab. People aged 18 and over must still be vaccinated to get into the country.
Wales' remaining Covid laws, including those on face coverings and self-isolation, could be scrapped by the end of March
The law will remain for now, despite UK government proposals to ease the restriction in England this month.
Pupils will not have to wear masks in class from the same date: schools can decide their own rules
Covid passes will no longer be legally required in cinemas, theatres, clubs and large events from next Friday
Wales' mask and isolation laws could end in March
Wales' remaining Covid laws, including on face coverings and self-isolation, could be scrapped by the end of March.
The Welsh government said falling case rates mean it can begin easing remaining rules - with domestic Covid pass rules axed from 18 February.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said isolation rules could change from being legally enforceable to guidance.
But the law will remain for now, despite UK government proposals to ease the restriction in England this month.
