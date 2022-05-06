Quote Message: If one party’s won a majority – that’s more than half the councillors – they can start running the council. So if there are 50 councillors in your local council, and party x wins more than 25, then party x are in charge. But what it that doesn’t happen? Then we say the council is under ‘no overall control’, or NOC. That happens a fair bit in Wales – last time around, in 2017, 10 of the 22 councils were NOC. Then the parties have to get together and come up with a deal to decide who’s going to run things – and that can take weeks. Don’t worry though, your bins will still get collected. from Tomos Livingstone BBC Politics Wales

