The Ely estate, just over three miles outside Cardiff city centre, sprang up between the World Wars and has a population of about 14,600 people.

It has more children eligible for free school meals - 57.4% - than any other community in Wales and about 28% of children are estimated to be living in families on relatively low incomes.

Ely normally sees about 150 crimes reported a month, with only three crimes recorded in the Snowden Road area last month and only one the month before that.