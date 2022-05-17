Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifteenth session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.

The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.

Many will remember that it is exactly five years since the death of former First Minister Rhodri Morgan at the age of 77.

He was described as the most popular politician of his generation.

He served as first minister and Welsh Labour leader from 2000 until he stepped down in 2009.

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images Rhodri Morgan stabilised Welsh devolution after its rocky first year Image caption: Rhodri Morgan stabilised Welsh devolution after its rocky first year

PA Media Copyright: PA Media Rhodri Morgan leaving the Senedd chamber as he stepped down as a member in 2011 Image caption: Rhodri Morgan leaving the Senedd chamber as he stepped down as a member in 2011