First Minister's Questions

Alun Jones

  1. Croeso

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifteenth session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.

    The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.

    Many will remember that it is exactly five years since the death of former First Minister Rhodri Morgan at the age of 77.

    He was described as the most popular politician of his generation.

    He served as first minister and Welsh Labour leader from 2000 until he stepped down in 2009.

    Rhodri Morgan stabilised Welsh devolution after its rocky first year
    Image caption: Rhodri Morgan stabilised Welsh devolution after its rocky first year
    Rhodri Morgan leaving the Senedd chamber as he stepped down as a member in 2011
    Image caption: Rhodri Morgan leaving the Senedd chamber as he stepped down as a member in 2011

    Video caption: Rhodri Morgan: 'Charismatic, intelligent, controversial'
