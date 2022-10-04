Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the twenty-fifth session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.

First Minister Mark Drakeford faces questions from MSs for the second time since the summer recess.

Last week, when the Trefnydd (business manager) Lesley Griffiths stood in for Mr Drakeford, she answered 10 questions in 45 minutes. “Da iawn” (very good) responded the Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones, who suggested that the Trefnydd gives the Cabinet “a tutorial on how to give succinct answers in oral questions”.

Will the first minister have taken the hint?

The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.

WELSH GOVERNMENT Copyright: WELSH GOVERNMENT Mark Drakeford met Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House, Edinburgh last Tuesday Image caption: Mark Drakeford met Nicola Sturgeon at Bute House, Edinburgh last Tuesday