First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 11 October

Conservative Tom Giffard says "morale is at an all-time low" in the tourism sector, "because of a succession of policies from this Welsh Labour Government. They’re worried about the huge impact of a tourism tax on their businesses and their communities, they’re worried about changes to self-catering holiday properties, which will reduce the amount of holiday accommodation in their areas, and they’re worried that they have a Welsh Government that is doing very little to support them, and which they feel is hampering them instead".

The first minister says "the real problem that the tourism industry in Wales faced over this summer, and some of the fantastic weather, was that it was unable to recruit the staff it needed in order to be able to open to the extent that it wanted to, and to make the money that it might have made", partly as a result of Brexit he claims.

He says a tourism levy would "raise money to invest in the tourism industry, and to make sure that the conditions that make Wales an attractive place to visit today will go on being attractive places into the future".