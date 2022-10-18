First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 18 October

The first minister says it is in the interests of employers, as well as the individuals, to allow staff time to attend NHS screening programmes across Wales.

He gives one illustration of the effectiveness of those programmes.

"If someone with bowel cancer has that cancer detected as a by-product of emergency intervention in their lives because of other things that have gone wrong, five out of 10 of those people will survive. If someone is diagnosed by their GP as having bowel cancer, seven out of 10 of those people will survive. If your bowel cancer is diagnosed as a result of screening, nine out of 10 people will survive".