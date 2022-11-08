Plaid Cymru’s Delyth Jewell calls on the Welsh Government
Young people and the climate emergency
Plaid Cymru’s Delyth Jewell calls on the Welsh Government to "engage young people in decisions relating to tackling the climate emergency".
The Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths refers to the Wales Youth COP event, which is modelled on the UN Conference of the Parties.
Organised by Size of Wales, a Welsh charity with a focus on climate and tropical forests, and other partners and funded by the Welsh Government, this two-day event "offers young people the chance to experience a large-scale climate change event", say the organisers.
'Once again building council houses'
"It's good to see Caerphilly council once again building council houses," says Lesley Griffiths in response to her Labour colleague Hefin David.
'How to give succinct answers in oral questions'
The Trefnydd (business manager) Lesley Griffiths stands in for First Minister Mark Drakeford, who has tested positive for Covid.
It is the second time Mr Drakeford, who is 68, has been reported to have had the illness, after he tested positive in February.
When the Trefnydd last stood in for the first minister – on 27 September when he chose instead to visit Scotland to meet Nicola Sturgeon – Lesley Griffiths answered 10 questions in 45 minutes. “Da iawn” (very good) responded the Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones, who suggested that the Trefnydd gives the Cabinet “a tutorial on how to give succinct answers in oral questions”.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the twenty-ninth session of First Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.