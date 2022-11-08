First Minister's Questions

Plaid Cymru’s Delyth Jewell calls on the Welsh Government to "engage young people in decisions relating to tackling the climate emergency".

The Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths refers to the Wales Youth COP event, which is modelled on the UN Conference of the Parties.

Organised by Size of Wales, a Welsh charity with a focus on climate and tropical forests, and other partners and funded by the Welsh Government, this two-day event "offers young people the chance to experience a large-scale climate change event", say the organisers.