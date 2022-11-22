First Minister's Questions

The Labour MS for Newport West, Jayne Bryant asks "what assessment has the first minister made of the impact of the UK Government's decision to block the acquisition of Newport Wafer Fab by Nexperia BV?"

The Trefnydd replies "the Welsh Government welcomes the fact the announcement has finally been made, which has provided some welcome clarity".

She adds, "as a government we don't have the expertise to assess the security issues at stake".

The UK government ordered the company to sell 86% of the site, citing national security.

Newport Wafer Fab was acquired by Dutch-based technology company Nexperia, a subsidiary of Shanghai listed Wingtech, in July 2021.

Semiconductors, or chips, made at the factory are used in millions of electronic products, from smartphones to household equipment and cars.

The plant specialises in making chips that move power around a device.

A UK government review found it created two risks to national security - that it could "undermine UK capabilities" in producing compound semiconductors, and could "facilitate access to technological expertise and know-how".

The firm has said it was "shocked" and would appeal the decision.