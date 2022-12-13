Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price accuses the first minister of having a "for Wales see England" attitude to pay awards for nurses.
Mr Price points out that last month the Scottish government tabled an improved deal averaging 7.5% to health workers threatening industrial action.
It will see most NHS staff in Scotland get a rise of just over £2,200 a year.
Nurses' strike
The nurses' strike planned for Wales will go ahead after the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) and Welsh Government failed to come to a pay agreement.
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh
Conservatives in the Senedd, asks why Health Minister Eluned Morgan has not put forward an increase to the current pay award.
The first minister says his government could not make an increased pay offer without extra funding from the UK government.
Nurses in England and Northern Ireland will also be striking.
Rise of 23,000 of English-born residents
The first minister addresses the question of identity in the 2021 census, and points out that the percentage of residents born outside of Wales has risen from 27.3% of the population (837,000) in 2011 to 29.1% (905,000) in 2021, which includes a rise of 23,000 of English-born residents.
Homelessness prevention services over the Christmas period
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones
conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to
the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a
ballot.
Plaid Cymru MS Luke Fletcher asks how is the
Welsh Government working with local authorities to tackle the pressure on
homelessness prevention services over the Christmas period.
First Minister Mark Drakeford says the "Welsh Government's commitment to end homelessness is unwavering at all times of the year".
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the thirty fourth – and final - session of First
Minister's Questions in 2022.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
Homelessness prevention services over the Christmas period
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Plaid Cymru MS Luke Fletcher asks how is the Welsh Government working with local authorities to tackle the pressure on homelessness prevention services over the Christmas period.
First Minister Mark Drakeford says the "Welsh Government's commitment to end homelessness is unwavering at all times of the year".
