First Minister's Questions

The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds seeks a statement on ambulance response times.

First Minister Mark Drakeford replies, "record levels of demand have placed real pressures on ambulance response times, with lengthy delays for some patients. Nevertheless, in December - the most difficult month - the service responded to the highest ever number of red calls within the eight-minute target."

The ambulance service received a record number of "red" life-threatening calls in a month in December.

Of these 5,469 calls, only 39.5% received a response within eight minutes - a record low.

This beat the previous month's low of 48%, with the target being 65%.

