First Minister's Questions

Alun Jones

All times stated are UK

  1. Crisis?

    Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price calls on the first minister to accept that the NHS in Wales is in "crisis".

    The first minister acknowledges that the NHS in Wales is under "enormous pressure".

    Adam Price
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Adam Price

  2. 'Deeply troubling allegations'

    Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd refers to "deeply troubling allegations" in the BBC Wales Investigates programme.

    A former head of Welsh women's rugby said she had considered suicide because of a "toxic culture" of sexism at the WRU.

    Mr Drakeford says the Welsh Government "has made it clear" to the WRU that it wants to see see "urgent and transparent action" to help restore confidence in the organisation.

    Andrew RT Davies
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Andrew RT Davies

  3. Ambulance response times

    The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

    Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds seeks a statement on ambulance response times.

    First Minister Mark Drakeford replies, "record levels of demand have placed real pressures on ambulance response times, with lengthy delays for some patients. Nevertheless, in December - the most difficult month - the service responded to the highest ever number of red calls within the eight-minute target."

    The ambulance service received a record number of "red" life-threatening calls in a month in December.

    Of these 5,469 calls, only 39.5% received a response within eight minutes - a record low.

    This beat the previous month's low of 48%, with the target being 65%.

    Ambulance
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Jane Dodds
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Jane Dodds

  4. Croeso

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.

    The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.

