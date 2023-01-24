A former head of Welsh women's rugby said she had considered suicide because of a "toxic culture" of sexism at the WRU.
Mr Drakeford says the Welsh Government "has made it clear" to the WRU that it wants to see see "urgent and transparent action" to help restore confidence in the organisation.
Ambulance response times
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones
conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to
the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a
ballot.
Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds seeks a statement
on ambulance response times.
First Minister Mark Drakeford replies, "record levels of demand have placed real pressures on ambulance response times, with lengthy delays for some patients. Nevertheless, in December - the most difficult month - the service responded to the highest ever number of red calls within the eight-minute target."
The ambulance service received a record number of "red" life-threatening calls in a month in December.
Of these 5,469 calls, only 39.5% received a response within eight minutes - a record low.
This beat the previous month's low of 48%, with the target being 65%.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the third session of First Minister's Questions in
2023.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
Live Reporting
Alun Jones
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Crisis?
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price calls on the first minister to accept that the NHS in Wales is in "crisis".
The first minister acknowledges that the NHS in Wales is under "enormous pressure".
'Deeply troubling allegations'
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd refers to "deeply troubling allegations" in the BBC Wales Investigates programme.
A former head of Welsh women's rugby said she had considered suicide because of a "toxic culture" of sexism at the WRU.
Mr Drakeford says the Welsh Government "has made it clear" to the WRU that it wants to see see "urgent and transparent action" to help restore confidence in the organisation.
Ambulance response times
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Liberal Democrat Jane Dodds seeks a statement on ambulance response times.
First Minister Mark Drakeford replies, "record levels of demand have placed real pressures on ambulance response times, with lengthy delays for some patients. Nevertheless, in December - the most difficult month - the service responded to the highest ever number of red calls within the eight-minute target."
The ambulance service received a record number of "red" life-threatening calls in a month in December.
Of these 5,469 calls, only 39.5% received a response within eight minutes - a record low.
This beat the previous month's low of 48%, with the target being 65%.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.