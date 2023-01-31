Senedd members observe a moment’s silence for Mark Drakeford’s late wife, Clare.

Starting the Senedd’s first full meeting since her death, the Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones said the first minister and his family were “in our hearts and prayers”.

Ms Jones said: “It’s little understood by people outside this chamber but often what pains one of us can pain all of us. “In this case what pains the first minister has touched many people throughout Wales.”

Trefnydd (business minister) Lesley Griffiths, who is standing in at first minister's questions, said Mr Drakeford would be grateful for MSs’ condolences.

The Welsh Government announced on Saturday that Mrs Drakeford had died suddenly, aged 71.

Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said it was “shattering news”.

Extending his party’s sympathy, he said Mrs Drakeford was “kind and compassionate” and that she and her husband were “dedicated to each other”.

Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price did the same and said it was "difficult to comprehend" the blow to the first minister.

BBC Copyright: BBC Members pay tribute to Clare Drakeford Image caption: Members pay tribute to Clare Drakeford