Labour MS John Griffiths calls on the Welsh Government to further develop medical specialist services across Wales.
Food security in Wales
Labour's Jenny Rathbone calls on the Welsh Government to strengthen food security in Wales.
Lesley Griffiths outlines measures to support producers and says there is no risk to food security.
NHS workforce
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price says the morale of the NHS workforce and its trust in the Labour government are going down, while vacancies are going up.
Lesley Griffiths says the NHS workforce is at record levels.
Building safety
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh
Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to the UK government's announcement of a six-week deadline for developers to sign a government contract to fix their unsafe towers or be banned from the market.
Lesley Griffiths says the Welsh Government's climate change minister Julie James is working closely with the UK government on the issue.
Violence against women
The Llywydd conducts a ballot to determine the
names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh
ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Following the
publication of the violence against women, domestic abuse and sexual violence
strategy last year, the Labour MS for the Rhondda, Buffy Williams says that cases increase on days of rugby international matches.
Tributes to Clare Drakeford
Senedd members observe a moment’s silence for Mark Drakeford’s late wife, Clare.
Starting the Senedd’s first full meeting since her death, the Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones said the first minister and his family were “in our hearts and prayers”.
Ms Jones said: “It’s little understood by people outside this chamber but often what pains one of us can pain all of us.
“In this case what pains the first minister has touched many people throughout Wales.”
Trefnydd (business minister) Lesley Griffiths, who is standing in at first minister's questions, said Mr Drakeford would be grateful for MSs’ condolences.
The Welsh Government announced on Saturday that Mrs Drakeford had died suddenly, aged 71.
Welsh Conservative leader Andrew RT Davies said it was “shattering news”.
Extending his party’s sympathy, he said Mrs Drakeford was “kind and compassionate” and that she and her husband were “dedicated to each other”.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price did the same and said it was "difficult to comprehend" the blow to the first minister.
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the fourth session of First Minister's Questions in
2023.
The Trefnydd
(business manager) Lesley Griffiths stands in today, following the sad news over
the weekend of the sudden passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the first
minister.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
