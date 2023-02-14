First Minister's Questions

HS2: Call for project to be classed as 'England-only'
Lesley Griffiths says she cannot understand how the UK government can claim that HS2 is an England and Wales project.
In 2021 a cross-party group of MPs called for HS2 to be reclassified as an England-only project so Wales receives proportional funds.
They said the UK government's own analysis concluded the rail project would produce "an economic dis-benefit to Wales".
Transport of Wales
Lesley Griffiths rejects Janet Finch-Saunders' assertion that Transport of Wales has "failed" to support public transport.
'£1.1 billion loss in unreplaced EU funds'
Lesley Griffiths describes the UK government's levelling-up funding as an "assault on the devolution settlement".
She says it amounts to a "£1.1 billion loss in unreplaced EU funds, a Welsh budget cut in real terms".
Question withdrawn unconventionally
The Llywydd points out that Conservative Laura Anne Jones has unconventionally withdrawn her question even though she is present in the Siambr. She was meant to ask "what consideration did the Welsh Government give to the Scottish Gender Recognition Reform Bill when creating the LGBTQ+ Action Plan?"
Bus transport to be 'decimated'
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price criticises the Welsh Government's decision to only extend the Bus Emergency
Scheme (BES) - which was due to come to an end in March 2023 - for a transitional period of three months.
Mr Price says bus transport will then be "decimated", during cost-of-living and climate crises.
Lesley Griffiths says the BES was introduced to keep vital bus services running throughout the pandemic and they now need to
start to transition away from emergency style funding.
She says the extension
of three months gives the industry "short term stability".
Clean Air (Wales) Bill to be introduced this year
Lesley Griffiths tells Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh
Conservatives in the Senedd, that a Clean Air (Wales) Bill will be introduced this year.
New air quality targets would be set by ministers and a requirement for a review of plans to tackle air pollution every five years.
Impact of the cost-of-living crisis on young people
The Llywydd (presiding
officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may
table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may
enter their name into a ballot.
Former Labour minister Ken Skates asks what
assessment has the Welsh Government made of the impact of the cost-of-living
crisis on young people.
The Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths replies that "analysis shows that families with children are more likely yo be impacted by the cost-of-living crisis".
She lists Welsh Government initiatives like the childcare offer and free school meals.
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the sixth session of First Minister's Questions in
2023.
The Trefnydd
(Senedd business manager) Lesley Griffiths continues to stand in, following the
passing of Clare Drakeford, wife of the first minister.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
You
can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.
