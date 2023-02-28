First Minister's Questions

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to the announcement that the north Wales health board has been put it into special measures for a second time.

He says it was "surprising" that the independent board members had to resign.

The first minister replies that the health minister made an assessment of what the Auditor General Adrian Crompton had said.

He says appointing a new chair and chief executive isn’t enough, and acknowledges the need for more fundamental action.

Betsi Cadwaladr runs north Wales NHS services