Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price says Betsi Cadwaladr is a "failing" health board, which has made a "catalogue of errors".
He says the board should not have been taken out of special measures in the first place, and calls for the board to be reorganised.
Asked by Conservative James Evans what is the Welsh Government doing to make sure children have access to good quality dentistry, the first minister replies they are looking into introducing mobile dentistry to secondary schools, among other steps.
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price says Betsi Cadwaladr is a "failing" health board, which has made a "catalogue of errors".
He says the board should not have been taken out of special measures in the first place, and calls for the board to be reorganised.
Just two years ago the board came out of special measures, after 1,996 days of being under more direct Welsh Government oversight.
Betsi Cadwaladr
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to the announcement that the north Wales health board has been put it into special measures for a second time.
He says it was "surprising" that the independent board members had to resign.
The first minister replies that the health minister made an assessment of what the Auditor General Adrian Crompton had said.
He says appointing a new chair and chief executive isn’t enough, and acknowledges the need for more fundamental action.
Llywydd welcomes the first minister back
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones welcomes the first minister back to the Senedd on behalf of all members.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the seventh session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.
Mark Drakeford returns to the Senedd for the first time since the passing of his wife Clare.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.