First Minister's Questions: As it happened on 7 March

Getty Images
The Senedd will once again be lit tonight in the blue and yellow colours of Ukraine’s flag as a sign of solidarity with Ukraine and its people.
PISA tests
The first minister and Conservative Tom Giffard trade statistics on Wales' performance in international tests in reading, maths and science.
PISA tests are taken every three years by a sample of 15-years-olds in 79 countries and regions.
The Programme for International Student Assessment is set by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) and allows us to compare the basic skills of teenagers in places right across the world.
'Astonishing feat of engineering'
The first minister describes the the A465 Heads of the Valleys road as an "astonishing feat of engineering", with "environmental aspects so carefully attended to".
Competitiveness of Welsh ports
On the UK government's agreement with the EU on major changes to the Northern Ireland Protocol, the first minister says the Welsh Government will assess its impact on the competitiveness of Welsh ports.
The protocol is the part of the Brexit deal which sets Northern Ireland's trade rules.
It keeps Northern Ireland inside the EU's single market for goods.
That keeps the Irish land border open but means products arriving into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK are subject to checks and controls. The new deal should reduce the frictions on Great Britain-to-Northern Ireland trade.
Rail fares to rise by 5.9%
Plaid Cymru leader Adam Price points out that regulated rail fares in England will rise by up to 5.9% from March.
He asks why the Welsh Government has agreed to the same increase in Wales.
The first minister says the rise is being capped at a level well below inflation.
Replacing cladding: call to adopt UK laws
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, calls on the Welsh government to adopt UK laws protecting leaseholders.
The Building Safety Act means developers in England can be made to fund repairs like replacing cladding.
Campaign group the Welsh Cladiators has said Wales had "no enforcement plan".
The first minister says any legislation had to be appropriate for Wales.
'Prudent healthcare'
Labour's Jenny Rathbone asks “what progress has the Welsh Government made on embedding prudent healthcare into every aspect of health and wellbeing”.
The first minister replies it has long been Welsh Government policy.
When Mr Drakeford was Minister for Health and Social Services, he set out in a document in 2016 that “prudent healthcare describes the distinctive way of shaping the Welsh NHS to ensure it is always adding value, contributes to improved outcomes and is sustainable”.
The principles of prudent healthcare, according to the document, are:
'Postcode lottery'?
The first minister denies the assertion by Conservative Joel James that there is a "postcode lottery" in the health service in Wales.
Regarding waiting times in Cwm Taf health board, the first minister says the board serves "one of the oldest and sickest populations in Wales".
