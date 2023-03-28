First Minister's Questions

The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

Asked by his Labour colleague Jayne Bryant about the use of social prescribing, the first minister replies there is an annual increase in its use in all parts of Wales.

Social prescribing by health professionals includes referring patients to a range of non-clinical services, such as activity groups, debt management advice, employability skills training and volunteering.