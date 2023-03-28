The Llywydd (presiding
officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may
table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may
enter their name into a ballot.
Asked
by his Labour colleague Jayne Bryant about the use of social prescribing,
the first minister replies there is an annual increase in its use in all parts of Wales.
Social prescribing by health professionals
includes referring patients to a range of non-clinical services, such as
activity groups, debt management advice, employability skills training and
volunteering.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of the eleventh session of First Minister's Questions in
2023.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
You
can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.
Live Reporting
Alun Jones
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Social prescribing
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Asked by his Labour colleague Jayne Bryant about the use of social prescribing, the first minister replies there is an annual increase in its use in all parts of Wales.
Social prescribing by health professionals includes referring patients to a range of non-clinical services, such as activity groups, debt management advice, employability skills training and volunteering.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the eleventh session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.