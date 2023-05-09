Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to Welsh government figures that showed there were 74,661 pupils with additional learning needs in schools (15.8% of all pupils) as of February 2022, down from 92,668 (19.5%) in April 2021.
He seeks assurance that schools and the Welsh government are ensuring that pupils who need extra support are receiving it.
The first minister says the government is determined to have a system where it is easier for children to get the support they need.
Multiply
The first minister says Multiply, the new UK government-funded programme to help adults improve their numeracy skills, is an example of rhetoric not matching reality on the ground.
According to the UK government, "if you’re aged 19 and over and don’t have maths GCSE at grade C (or equivalent), you can access free numeracy courses through Multiply to build your confidence with numbers and gain a qualification".
Resettlement of people from Ukraine
The Labour MS for
Blaenau Gwent, Alun Davies, seeks a statement on the
resettlement of people from Ukraine in Wales.
Mr Drakeford replies that around 6,900 refugees have been welcomed to Wales.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourteenth session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourteenth session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.