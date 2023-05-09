First Minister's Questions

Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to Welsh government figures that showed there were 74,661 pupils with additional learning needs in schools (15.8% of all pupils) as of February 2022, down from 92,668 (19.5%) in April 2021.

He seeks assurance that schools and the Welsh government are ensuring that pupils who need extra support are receiving it.

The first minister says the government is determined to have a system where it is easier for children to get the support they need.