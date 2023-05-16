Senedd
First Minister's Questions

Alun Jones

  1. Gilestone Farm

    James Evans, the Conservative MS for Brecon and Radnorshire, continues to express concerns about a lack of transparency over the future use of Gilestone Farm.

    He calls on the Welsh government to engage more with the local community.

    The first minister says his government will work with local organisations to seek "constructive community consultation".

    There are concerns that the owners of Green Man festival could hold big events at the property that the Welsh government has bought for the company.

    Ministers have been criticised for buying the farm for £4.25m before a full business plan was provided.

    The Green Man festival is expected to remain at the Glan Usk Estate, not move to Gilestone Farm.
    Image caption: The Green Man festival is expected to remain at the Glan Usk Estate, not move to Gilestone Farm.

  2. Adam Price's last day as Plaid Cymru leader

    In his final session of First Minister’s Questions as leader of Plaid Cymru, Adam Price seeks assurances about a constituency matter which he says is also of national importance, a Llandeilo bypass.

    Mr Drakeford says the government is working on options to develop a bypass for the town.

    Residents in Llandeilo have been calling for action for four decades, with lorries driving through the main street, causing heavy congestion in the town.

    Welsh Labour ministers agreed the bypass as part of a deal with Plaid Cymru to get the 2017-18 budget passed.

    Adam Price
    Image caption: Adam Price
    HGVs are often driven through the centre of Llandeilo
    Image caption: HGVs are often driven through the centre of Llandeilo

  3. Betsi Cadwaladr accounts

    Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, refers to an unreleased report into the finances of the north Wales Betsi Cadwaladr health board by accountancy company EY.

    A fraud investigation was dropped earlier in the year.

    The probe came after auditors discovered at least £122m was allegedly not properly accounted for.

    Mr Drakeford says it is a matter for the board to take action.

    "I don't go looking for reports that have not been made available to me".

    Betsi Cadwaladr health board
  4. Council tax premiums for second home owners

    Conservative Gareth Davies raises the issue of the impact of council tax premiums for second home owners in Denbighshire, involving a constituent's case.

    A premium is an amount on top of council tax.

    Councils can increase the premium to 300% thanks to new Welsh government rules – included in the Labour-Plaid Cymru cooperation agreement – that are part of efforts to make it easier for people to afford homes where they grew up.

    There were 24,873 registered second homes in Wales at the start of 2021
    Image caption: There were 24,873 registered second homes in Wales at the start of 2021

  5. Skills shortages facing the construction industry

    The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

    Labour's Rhianon Passmore draws attention to skills shortages facing the construction industry.

    She says, "the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors monitoring for quarter 1 of 2023 found that there was a 67 per cent reported shortage in quantity surveyors, a 54 per cent reported shortage in construction professionals, and a 61 per cent reported shortage in bricklayers".

    The first minister says his government works with the industry to invest in skills, but he emphasises the need for a "partnership approach" with the sector.

  6. Croeso

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fifteenth session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.

    The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.

    You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.

