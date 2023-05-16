First Minister's Questions

James Evans, the Conservative MS for Brecon and Radnorshire, continues to express concerns about a lack of transparency over the future use of Gilestone Farm.

He calls on the Welsh government to engage more with the local community.

The first minister says his government will work with local organisations to seek "constructive community consultation".

There are concerns that the owners of Green Man festival could hold big events at the property that the Welsh government has bought for the company.

Ministers have been criticised for buying the farm for £4.25m before a full business plan was provided.