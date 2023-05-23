First Minister's Questions

We continue with FMQs.

The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

Labour MS Hefin David seeks an update on Welsh government support with the cost of school uniform for learners and their families.

Mr Drakeford replies that families on lower incomes can apply for a Welsh government grant of up to £300 to help with the cost of school uniforms.

Schools in Wales are being urged to review their uniform to make it cheaper for families.

But the Welsh government has stopped short of calling for school logos on clothes to be ditched, saying they should "not be compulsory".

It comes after a consultation which asked for views on easing the burden of buying uniforms for families struggling with the cost of living.