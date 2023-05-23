First Minister's Questions

The Llywydd (presiding
Cost of school uniform
We continue with FMQs.
The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.
Labour MS Hefin David seeks an update on Welsh government support with the cost of school uniform for learners and their families.
Mr Drakeford replies that families on lower incomes can apply for a Welsh government grant of up to £300 to help with the cost of school uniforms.
Schools in Wales are being urged to review their uniform to make it cheaper for families.
But the Welsh government has stopped short of calling for school logos on clothes to be ditched, saying they should "not be compulsory".
It comes after a consultation which asked for views on easing the burden of buying uniforms for families struggling with the cost of living.
Emergency Question
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, asks "what discussions is the Welsh Government having with South Wales Police regarding riots in Cardiff over the last 24 hours?"
Jane Hutt, the Minister for Social Justice, calls for calm following the riots in Ely.
She says, "this is a tragic incident, my thoughts are with all those affected".
"I would call for calm and for people to support the police and other agencies involved in supporting the local community."
Mr Davies says there "could be no excuse for the violence".
Ms Hutt agreed that there was "completely unacceptable" violence.
Two teenage boys died in a crash before a riot broke out in Cardiff which left several police officers injured.
Cars were set alight and fireworks thrown at police as 100 to 150 people gathered at the scene in Ely on Monday.
Police dismissed social media rumours that they were involved in the crash, saying officers arrived at the scene afterwards.
