Senedd
Live

First Minister's Questions

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Alun Jones

All times stated are UK

  1. Cost of school uniform

    We continue with FMQs.

    The Llywydd (presiding officer) Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

    Labour MS Hefin David seeks an update on Welsh government support with the cost of school uniform for learners and their families.

    Mr Drakeford replies that families on lower incomes can apply for a Welsh government grant of up to £300 to help with the cost of school uniforms.

    Schools in Wales are being urged to review their uniform to make it cheaper for families.

    But the Welsh government has stopped short of calling for school logos on clothes to be ditched, saying they should "not be compulsory".

    It comes after a consultation which asked for views on easing the burden of buying uniforms for families struggling with the cost of living.

    A swap shop is run by parents at Ysgol Bro Edern in Cardiff to help keep costs of uniform down
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: A swap shop is run by parents at Ysgol Bro Edern in Cardiff to help keep costs of uniform down

  2. Emergency Question

    Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives in the Senedd, asks "what discussions is the Welsh Government having with South Wales Police regarding riots in Cardiff over the last 24 hours?"

    Jane Hutt, the Minister for Social Justice, calls for calm following the riots in Ely.

    She says, "this is a tragic incident, my thoughts are with all those affected".

    "I would call for calm and for people to support the police and other agencies involved in supporting the local community."

    Mr Davies says there "could be no excuse for the violence".

    Ms Hutt agreed that there was "completely unacceptable" violence.

    Two teenage boys died in a crash before a riot broke out in Cardiff which left several police officers injured.

    Cars were set alight and fireworks thrown at police as 100 to 150 people gathered at the scene in Ely on Monday.

    Police dismissed social media rumours that they were involved in the crash, saying officers arrived at the scene afterwards.

    Jane Hutt
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Jane Hutt
    Ely on Monday
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Riot police attended the scene of disorder in the district of Ely in Cardiff
    Copyright: BBC
    Image caption: Riot police attended the scene of disorder in the district of Ely in Cardiff

  3. Croeso

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Emergency Question on the riots in Cardiff last night, and the sixteenth session of First Minister's Questions in 2023.

    The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.

    You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.

Back to top