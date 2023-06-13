First Minister's Questions

On the first day of the public hearings into the Covid inquiry, Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh Conservatives
in the Senedd, asks the first minister whether he agrees that discharging patients from hospitals to care homes without testing should not have happened.
Mr Drakeford says that is one of many important matters for the inquiry.
Eating disorder service
Conservative James Evans calls for a specialist eating disorder service in Wales.
Research and innovation
The Llywydd Elin Jones
conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to
the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a
ballot.
Luke Fletcher, Plaid Cymru MS for South Wales West, asks what support does the Welsh government provide for research
and innovation.
The first minister says the
Welsh government is investing £30 million in new programmes that will help
Welsh organisations develop and embed new innovative products and services.
The Welsh government’s innovation strategy is called Wales Innovates.
