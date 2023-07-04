First Minister's Questions: Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths stands in

BBC Copyright: BBC Rhun ap Iorwerth Image caption: Rhun ap Iorwerth

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth says it is already clear from the UK Covid-19 Inquiry "that the Welsh government wasn't prepared for the pandemic".

He calls again for a Wales-specific Covid inquiry.

The Trefnydd says the inquiry is the right place for questions on how Wales prepared for the pandemic.