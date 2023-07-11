Last\nweek, when the Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths stood in for First Minister Mark Drakeford , the Llywydd Elin Jones commented “I'm not used to such\nshort answers in this session”. That followed a previous session when the\nTrefnydd stood in, that led the Llywydd to suggest that Lesley Griffiths gives\nthe Cabinet “a tutorial on how to give succinct answers in oral questions”. Will\nthe first minister taker the hint?
Live Reporting
Alun Jones
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
'I'm not used to such short answers'
Last week, when the Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths stood in for First Minister Mark Drakeford, the Llywydd Elin Jones commented “I'm not used to such short answers in this session”.
That followed a previous session when the Trefnydd stood in, that led the Llywydd to suggest that Lesley Griffiths gives the Cabinet “a tutorial on how to give succinct answers in oral questions”.
Will the first minister taker the hint?
Croeso
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the twenty-second session of First Minister's Questions in 2023, and the last before the summer recess.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings.