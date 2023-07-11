First Minister's Questions

Last week, when the Trefnydd Lesley Griffiths stood in for First Minister Mark Drakeford, the Llywydd Elin Jones commented “I'm not used to such short answers in this session”.

That followed a previous session when the Trefnydd stood in, that led the Llywydd to suggest that Lesley Griffiths gives the Cabinet “a tutorial on how to give succinct answers in oral questions”.

Will the first minister taker the hint?