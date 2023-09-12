First Minister's Questions

Plaid
Cymru leader Rhun ap
Iorwerth points out that the Welsh government says it has £900m less than it was banking on to pay for public services.
He asks what a UK Labour government would do to address the situation.
Mr Drakeford says that Labour would seek to strengthen the Senedd and it would bring "very different prospects for the future" for the people of Wales.
30mph to 20mph in Wales
Andrew RT Davies, leader of the Welsh
Conservatives in the Senedd, continues to express concern over the new law that comes into force on Sunday that speed limits in built-up areas will be reduced from 30mph to 20mph in Wales.
The first minister says that around 10 lives per year will be saved, as well as saving NHS resources.
Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board's finances
Plaid Cymru’s Llyr Gruffydd seeks a statement
on the financial situation at Betsi Cadwaladr University
Health Board.
First Minister Mark Drakeford replies that the board is "forecasting a gap of £134 million between available resources and anticipated expenditure" in this financial year.
Last week, Audit Wales said “while Betsi Cadwaladr
University Health Board reported that it achieved its duty to break even over a
three-year period, there remains uncertainty on the reported outturn arising
from the residual impact of the qualifications and uncorrected errors in the 2021-22
accounts. Consequently, the Auditor General was unable to conclude in all
material respects that expenditure in 2022-23 was fairly stated and qualified
the ‘true and fair’ opinion for the Health Board in 2022-23. He also qualified
his ‘regularity’ opinion as the Health Board incurred irregular expenditure and
breached its standing financial instructions in making payments to a former
interim executive member of the Board.”
Minimum unit pricing for alcohol
The Llywydd Elin Jones
conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to
the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a
ballot.
Conservative Russell George questions the
benefits of minimum unit pricing for alcohol.
First Minister Mark Drakeford replies that the British Liver Trust concluded that minimum unit pricing was one of the best ways to prevent alcohol-induced harm.
The law introducing a minimum alcohol price in
Wales came into force in March 2020, forcing retailers to use
a formula for working out minimum pricing.
Croeso
Hello and welcome
to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions, the first of the new Senedd
term.
The meeting is held
in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others
joining by video-conference.
You
can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings from 1.30pm.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions, the first of the new Senedd term.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
