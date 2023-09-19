First Minister's Questions

The Llywydd Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

Conservative Tom Giffard asks “what steps is the Welsh government taking to monitor the impact of default 20mph speed limits on journey times?”

He points out that a petition opposing the new 20mph default speed limit in Wales has had a record-breaking number of signatures.

With more than 150,000 signatures, the petition asks the Welsh government to "rescind and remove the disastrous 20mph law".

Mr Giffard asks whether the Welsh government will do so.

"No' is the First Minister Mark Drakeford's answer.

The Welsh government has committed to “continuously review” the impact of new limits.