The Llywydd Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot. Conservative Darren Millar raises the issue of safety on rural roads. First Minister Mark Drakeford says the Welsh government will begin a consultation on a new roads strategy for Wales in November.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions.
The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.
