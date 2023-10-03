senedd
Live

First Minister's Questions

Live Reporting

Alun Jones

All times stated are UK

  1. Safety on rural roads

    The Llywydd Elin Jones conducts a ballot to determine the names of members who may table questions to the first minister and Welsh ministers. Each member may enter their name into a ballot.

    Conservative Darren Millar raises the issue of safety on rural roads.

    First Minister Mark Drakeford says the Welsh government will begin a consultation on a new roads strategy for Wales in November.

  2. Croeso

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of First Minister's Questions.

    The meeting is held in a hybrid format, with some members in the Siambr (Senedd chamber) and others joining by video-conference.

    You can click on the play button above to watch the proceedings from 1.30pm.

