Hello, welcome to our live coverage of Friday's Global Climate Strike. Millions of people - many of them young - are expected to turn out at protests and events across the globe, calling on their governments to take serious action to protect our planet.

We'll be with you as the world turns, checking in on events big and small, and updating you on the various climate issues affecting different parts of the globe. Our reporters and correspondents will also be telling you how those regions are affected by rising pollution or other environmental issues. We'll also be showcasing people who are taking matters into their own hands, and ways you can take action on climate change.