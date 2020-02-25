Italy has the largest number of cases in Europe. Seven people have died and a total of 260 infections have been confirmed. Over the weekend it announced a series of drastic measures to try and contain the outbreak. A lockdown is in place in several small towns in the northern region of Lombardy and Veneto. Mark Lowen is in Lombardy, and has written this piece about how people are coping with the sudden imposition of restrictions .
How are people coping with the lockdown in Italy?
Mark Lowen is in Lombardy, and has written this piece about how people are coping with the sudden imposition of restrictions.
Iraqi family test positive for infection
An Iraqi family of four who had returned to Iraq after a visit to neighbouring Iran have tested positive for coronavirus, according to Reuters.
The have been placed in quarantine in Kirkuk, where the governor said authorities were implementing emergency measures to prevent a larger outbreak.
Iraq reported its first case on Monday - an Iranian theology student in the city of Najaf.
Could coronavirus become a pandemic?
As we've just told you, officials are preparing for the possibility that this could become a pandemic.
Read more about what a pandemic is, when it is declared and how likely it is.
What is the World Health Organisation saying?
In a press conference on Tuesday, World Health Organisation (WHO) spokesman Christian Lindmeier said countries had to be prepared for the virus "literally knocking at the door".
Referring to whether it would announce a pandemic, he said many countries have pandemic plans and some may act on it depending on the situation.
However the WHO itself does not plan "a big announcement", he said.
A pandemic is when an infectious disease spreads easily from person to person in many parts of the world.
Mr Lindmeier said a mission to Iran, which had been announced for Tuesday, has been delayed and no date for its departure has been announced.
