Italy has the largest number of cases in Europe. Seven people have died and a total of 260 infections have been confirmed.

Over the weekend it announced a series of drastic measures to try and contain the outbreak.

A lockdown is in place in several small towns in the northern region of Lombardy and Veneto.

Mark Lowen is in Lombardy, and has written this piece about how people are coping with the sudden imposition of restrictions.