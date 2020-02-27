China has released its daily update on the spread of the virus - and the numbers continue to show an apparent decline in the rate of growth.

By the end of Wednesday the mainland reported 433 new confirmed cases and 29 deaths, the National Health Commission said.

409 of the new cases and 26 of the deaths were in Hubei - where the outbreak began.

The country now has a total of 78,497 confirmed cases and 2,744 deaths.

This suggests that efforts to contain the virus by telling people to stay at home, stopping large public gatherings, and preventing travel, are working says the BBC's health reporter Philippa Roxby.