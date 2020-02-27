China has released its daily update on the spread of the virus - and the numbers continue to show an apparent decline in the rate of growth.
By the end of Wednesday the mainland reported 433 new confirmed cases and 29 deaths, the National Health Commission said.
409 of the new cases and 26 of the deaths were in Hubei - where the outbreak began.
The country now has a total of 78,497 confirmed cases and 2,744 deaths.
This suggests that efforts to contain the virus by telling people to stay at home, stopping large public gatherings, and preventing travel, are working says the BBC's health reporter Philippa Roxby.
President Trump expresses confidence
US President Trump in a news conference on Wednesday said the US was "very, very ready" to handle the coronavirus, as he appointed his vice president Mike Pence to take charge of the outbreak.
His message contradicts an earlier report by a US Center for Disease Control official who said the spread of the virus was a matter of "when, not if" - and warned that it could cause a "severe disruption" to everyday life.
Mr Trump also said researchers were in the process of "rapidly developing" a vaccine. However, Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said he did not expect a vaccine to be ready for at least a year.
Good morning and welcome
Good
morning from Asia and welcome to today’s live coverage of the coronavirus
outbreak.
Here’s a
summary of major events so far:
There are now 400 cases of the virus in Italy.
It comes as the WHO announced that the number
of coronavirus cases outside China has outpaced those inside the country for
the first time
Several European countries including Austria,
Croatia, Greece, Norway and Switzerland have reported their first coronavirus
cases – many of these are linked to people who have been to Italy
US President Trump has put his VP Mike Pence in
charge of the coronavirus outbreak. Mr Trump said the US was “very, very ready” to
handle the virus
Saudi Arabia has suspended entry for pilgrims wanting to visit Mecca
The US and South Korea have postponed their annual
military drills. Several South Korean soldiers and one US
service member in South Korea have tested positive for the virus
A woman in Japan who was treated for the virus and later recovered has tested positive again, say local media reports
Live Reporting
By Owen Amos and Yvette Tan
All times stated are UK
