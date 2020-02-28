Japan will on Monday close all schools across the country, a move that will affect up to 13 million students.

The closure will continue until the school year ends in late March.

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the first weeks of March would be an "extremely critical period" for preventing virus transmission.

But not everyone is happy with the move.

"My honest feeling - all schools on break? It's important to protect children, but what happens if they have working parents?" one parent wrote on social media.