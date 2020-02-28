Two major theme parks will be closed in Japan for two
weeks as the government takes extra precautions to halt the spread of the coronavirus.
Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea will be closed for two
weeks, starting on Saturday.
The move comes as Japanese PM Shinzo Abe called for all
schools to close to stop the coronavirus spreading. It has also urged big
sports events to be scrapped or postponed.
Disney’s theme parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai have been
closed since late January.
K-pop megastars BTS cancel Seoul concerts
K-pop boyband BTS have cancelled concerts scheduled to take place in April in South Korea's capital Seoul.
Their music label, Big Hit Entertainment, said the virus outbreak had made it "impossible... to predict the scale of the outbreak during the dates of the concert".
The shows were part of the group's "Map of the Soul Tour".
Coronavirus fears drive stocks down
Fears of the coronavirus outbreak have driven down stock markets across the world:
The US Dow Jones index fell almost 1,200 points yesterday - its biggest points fall in history
Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 3% in early trading on Friday
Australia's ASX200 fell by more than 3.5% on Friday
"Markets move sharply when fear and uncertainty are prevalent, and there is plenty of both right now," said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst for Bankrate.com
South Korea has over 2,000 virus cases
South Korea now has over 2,000 confirmed cases of the virus - making it the biggest virus hotspot outside China.
It reported 256 new cases on Friday - 182 were from the city of Daegu.
Daegu is home to the Shincheonji church - a religious sect that has been identified as a virus hotbed.
Good morning
Good morning and welcome back to our live coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
Here's what you might have missed overnight:
Nigeria has reported one case of the coronavirus - the first case in sub-Saharan Africa
Stock markets around the world are suffering their worst week since the 2008 global financial crisis. The US Dow Jones index suffered its biggest points fall in history on Thursday, falling by almost 1,200 points
The head of the WHO said the outbreak has reached a "decisive point" and has "pandemic potential"
South Korea has reported 256 new coronavirus cases, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 2,022
Japan and Iraq have ordered schools to close
K-pop megastars BTS have cancelled four concerts in Seoul in April
How dangerous is the virus for asthmatics?
And other questions you have about the virus, answered here.
Schools closed in Japan
Japan will on Monday close all schools across the country, a move that will affect up to 13 million students.
The closure will continue until the school year ends in late March.
Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the first weeks of March would be an "extremely critical period" for preventing virus transmission.
But not everyone is happy with the move.
"My honest feeling - all schools on break? It's important to protect children, but what happens if they have working parents?" one parent wrote on social media.
The Wuhan doctor on the frontline of the virus
"Patients were pouring into hospitals like a tide - we didn't have enough beds available for everyone," one doctor, who is on the frontline in Wuhan, tells the BBC's John Sudworth.
Pet dog infected with coronavirus?
A pet dog owned by a coronavirus patient in Hong Kong has been put under quarantine after it was found to have tested "weak positive" for the virus.
Authorities say they will conduct further tests to confirm if the dog has been infected, or if the nasal and oral samples taken from the dog were the result of environment contamination.
The dog does not have any virus symptoms.
Read more about whether your pets can catch the virus here.
First case of coronavirus confirmed in Nigeria
Nigeria has confirmed its first case of the coronavirus.
The country's Health Minister Osagie Ehanire said in a statement on Twitter that the patient was an Italian citizen who returned from Milan to Nigeria on 25 February.
He is said to be "clinically stable, with no serious symptoms".
The health minister said they were working on identifying people the patient might have contacted since entering Nigeria.
This is the first case of the virus in sub-Saharan Africa.
