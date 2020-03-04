Live
Italy virus death toll jumps to 79
Should I self-isolate and how do I do it?
Five need-to-know things about coronavirus
Coronavirus: A visual guide to the outbreak
By Robert Greenall, Victoria Lindrea and George Wright
All times stated are UK
India reports 17 new cases, including 14 Italians
India reported 17 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the total in the country to 28, according to the government.
The numbers on Tuesday included 14 Italian tourists who were part of a tour group.
One Indian who was travelling with them to the northern state of Rajasthan has also tested positive.
In the capital Delhi, an Indian citizen who had recently travelled to Italy tested positive for the virus on Monday.
Other affected regions include the southern states of Telangana and Kerala.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tweeted that he will not participate in any celebrations for the Holi spring festival.
“Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme.”
London Book Fair cancelled
The London Book Fair has been cancelled, "following the escalation of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Europe".
Organisers Reed Exhibitions said: "The effects, actual and projected, of Coronavirus are becoming evident across all aspects of our lives here in the UK and across the world, with many of our participants facing travel restrictions.
"We have been following UK government guidelines and working with the rolling advice from the public health authorities and other organisations, and so it is with reluctance that we have taken the decision not to go ahead with this year’s event."
The decision follows the withdrawal of a wave of major publishers including Penguin Random House, Pan Macmillan and Harper Collins.
In a statement issued on Tuesday. Penguin Random House said it was withdrawing from this year's fair "in the interest of the health and wellbeing of our employees, authors, and partners".
The annual London Book Fair, which was scheduled to take place from 10-12 March, is among the biggest of its type in the world - second only to Frankfurt. Book fairs in Leipzig and Bologna have already been cancelled due to the outbreak.
Organisers vowed the fair will return in 2021.
Drug shortage fears as India limits medicine exports
There are fears of global shortages of some common drugs after India limited the export of certain medicines due to the coronavirus.
India's drug makers rely on China for almost 70% of the active ingredients in their medicines.
Industry experts have warned that manufacturers are likely to face shortages if the epidemic continues.
On Wednesday, India - the world's biggest supplier of generic drugs - has restricted exports of 26 ingredients and the medicines made from them.
The restricted drugs include Paracetamol, one of the world's most widely-used pain relievers.
Everything you wanted to know about coronavirus
The first edition of the Coronavirus Podcast, from BBC News, will go live on Wednesday on BBC Sounds.
The podcast will be presented by the BBC correspondents Fergus Walsh, Tulip Mazumdar, Dharshini David and James Gallagher, who will be joined by a range of expert guests.
Catch the first edition later today looking at where things stand currently - and how we got here.
China reports 37 more deaths at virus epicentre
China has confirmed 119 new cases of the virus and 38 more deaths.
The majority were in the province of Hubei, where the virus first emerged in December.
In total, the country has now reported more than 80,000 infections and almost 3,000 deaths.
Although the vast majority of cases remain in China, the virus is now spreading faster outside the country than inside.
Iranian healthcare workers take to the dancefloor
Videos of Iranian healthcare workers on the frontline of the outbreak dancing are doing the rounds on social media.
The outbreak of Covid-19 in Iran has killed at least 77 people in less than two weeks.
African airlines report losses of $400m since outbreak
African airlines have lost $400m (£312m) since the outbreak of the coronavirus in China in February, according to the global airline industry body, the International Air Transport Association (IATA).
The losses have come from suspended and cancelled flights on routes to China. Airlines including South African Airways, Royal Air Maroc, Air Tanzania, and Kenya Airways have all suspended flights.
However, the continent’s largest airline, Ethiopian Airlines, is still operating flights to and from five cities in China.
The vice president of the IATA told the BBC the impact of the disease will only get worse for African airlines - which last year posted losses of $100m.
So far, cases of coronavirus have been reported in Egypt, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria and Senegal - although no African nation has suffered a major outbreak.
Why are people stockpiling toilet paper?
How about this for a doomsday scenario: being stuck on the toilet and finding you're down to the last square.
At least that appears to be the nightmare prospect scaring many Australians right now, who have become the latest group to respond to coronavirus fears by buying toilet paper en masse.
This is despite authorities stressing there is no shortage - given most of the nation's rolls are made locally.
Italy announces new measures
Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte is set to announce more measures to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Italy is the worst-hit European country with some 2,260 cases and 79 deaths so far, including more than 20 in the past 24 hours.
Health officials believe there has been a slowdown in the number of new cases but are considering extending the quarantine red zone near the industrial city of Bergamo, north-east of Milan.
The new measures being considered will apply for the whole country for 30 days. No handshakes, no hugs or kisses, and people may be asked to stay within a metre of each other.
There could be a halt to conferences and meetings, and sports events including football may have to take place behind closed doors. Over-75s may be asked to stay at home and even people over 65 may have to do the same if they are in poor health.
Cases continue to soar in South Korea
South Korea has reported another 516 coronavirus cases, bringing the total number to more than 5,300.
There were five new deaths in the country, taking the total to 38 so far.
As the number of cases rose, the government pledged an “extra budget” of 11.7 trillion won ($9.8bn; £7.6bn) to fight the virus and mitigate the economic fallout.
About 20% of the money will go towards medical equipment, hospital beds and treatment facilities.
So far, 92 countries have imposed travel restrictions on people from South Korea - the worst-hit country after China.
First fatality in Iraq
Kurdish news agency Rudaw has reported that Iraq has suffered its first fatality from Covid-19.
A 70-year-old cleric, whose health was described as “unstable”, died just hours after it was first announced he had contracted the disease.
Iraq currently has 32 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Kurdish and Iraqi authorities have closed their borders with neighbouring Iran. The number of cases in Iran rose by more than 50% for the second consecutive day on Tuesday to 2,336 – although the real figure is believed to be far higher.
Welcome back
Hello and welcome back to our rolling coverage of the coronavirus outbreak.
To keep informed, follow our top stories and guides: