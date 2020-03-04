The London Book Fair has been cancelled, "following the escalation of COVID-19 Coronavirus in Europe".

Organisers Reed Exhibitions said: "The effects, actual and projected, of Coronavirus are becoming evident across all aspects of our lives here in the UK and across the world, with many of our participants facing travel restrictions.

"We have been following UK government guidelines and working with the rolling advice from the public health authorities and other organisations, and so it is with reluctance that we have taken the decision not to go ahead with this year’s event."

The decision follows the withdrawal of a wave of major publishers including Penguin Random House, Pan Macmillan and Harper Collins.

In a statement issued on Tuesday. Penguin Random House said it was withdrawing from this year's fair "in the interest of the health and wellbeing of our employees, authors, and partners".

The annual London Book Fair, which was scheduled to take place from 10-12 March, is among the biggest of its type in the world - second only to Frankfurt. Book fairs in Leipzig and Bologna have already been cancelled due to the outbreak.

Organisers vowed the fair will return in 2021.