Vietnamese socialite with virus attended top fashion shows
A Vietnamese socialite who tested positive for coronavirus after a trip to Europe had attended luxury fashion shows in Milan and Paris, say media reports.
27-year-old Nga Nguyen is known to have attended shows by Saint Laurent in Paris and Gucci in Milan.
She is the daughter of a steel magnate.
Make a call, get health advice
Some Indian phone networks have begun playing recorded messages offering health advice to people when they try to make phone calls.
The message, which is activated as soon as you dial a number, advises people to wash their hands frequently, avoid touching their faces, stay away from those who are sneezing and coughing, and asks them to go to a health centre if they show any symptoms.
In the event of a major outbreak, India will face many challenges, says the BBC's Soutik Biswas. It would be near impossible for to force citizens into mass quarantine and hospitalise people in numbers like China.
Live Reporting
By Owen Amos and Yvette Tan
All times stated are UK
What are the symptoms of coronavirus?
Here's a quick glance at some of the main symptoms of the virus, and how you can protect yourself.
Chinese doctor dies of Covid-19
Another Chinese doctor in the virus epicentre of Wuhan has died from the virus.
Dr Zhu Heping was a colleague of Dr Li Wenliang - who tried to warn authorities about the virus but was accused of spreading misinformation.
Dr Li later fell ill with the virus and passed away as a result.
US virus cases pass 500
The number of confirmed US coronavirus cases has risen past 500, as the virus continues to spread across the country.
At least 21 people have died.
President Donald Trump earlier signed an $8.3bn emergency bill designed to combat the outbreak. He had urged calm, saying: "It'll go away."
Death toll soars in Italy
The death toll in Italy has jumped by 133 in just one day, making a total of 366 deaths in the country.
The total number of infections also spiked by 25% to 7,375 from 5,883.
This means Italy now has the highest number of confirmed infections outside China, where the virus emerged last December.
Three-year-old diagnosed with coronavirus in India
A three-year-old child from the southern state of Kerala has become the 40th confirmed case of coronavirus in India.
The child had travelled to Italy with his parents and had returned to the country last week. He had been admitted to hospital with his parents following a thermal check at the airport.
Children can catch coronavirus - the youngest cases have been only hours old.
But only 0.2% of children and teenagers with the virus have died so far, compared with nearly 15% of people over the age of 80.
Coronavirus: Are women and children less affected?
South Korea near a 'turning point'?
The downward trend has continued in South Korea - who reported 69 new cases, its lowest daily increase in 10 days.
This brings the number of cases in South Korea to 7,382.
The country's Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun expressed optimism, but warned that he was still "extremely cautious".
"There's hope we can reach a turning point in the near future," he said.
China reports lowest cases so far
China reported 40 new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, its lowest number since its health commission began publishing nationwide data on 20 January.
Of the 40 cases, 36 were from the virus epicentre of Wuhan - while the remaining four were cases imported from Iran.
But one Chinese official warned that the country had to "stay cautious" - adding that the country "should not reduce the vigilance against the epidemic".
Oil prices fall amid coronavirus slowdown
With global supply outpacing demand, oil prices fell by as much as 30% in early trading.
The benchmark Brent oil futures plunged to a low of $31.02 a barrel on Monday, in what analysts say could be the start of a price war.
Diplomats finally leave Pyongyang
This picture from AFP / Getty shows foreign embassy staff arriving for the first commercial flight out of Pyongyang for over a month.
Hundreds of foreigners were quarantined in the North Korean capital for weeks as part of coronavirus containment.
Welcome to today's coverage
Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage of the global coronavirus outbreak. Here are some of the latest developments: