Virus cases rise rapidly in Europe and US
By Ashitha Nagesh, David Walker, Sophie Williams and Adrian Dalingwater
All times stated are UK
Pakistan's cases double in a day
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has more than doubled in the past 24 hours to 20, officials say, as the outbreak takes a hold in South Asia.
Most of the country's cases – 15 so far – have been in Sindh in the south, where the provincial government says the federal authorities aren't doing enough to prevent the spread of infection.
"I believe that all these patients entered through Karachi airport, which is why we need to improve the surveillance at airports," provincial minister Murtaza Wahab told a news conference in Karachi, a megacity and transit hub of 15 million people.
He said about 2,300 people who had entered Sindh had been contacted and, if necessary, tested.
But he wants quarantine camps and virus monitoring at airports improved, as well as lab testing at Pakistan’s international borders and airports, to make sure only those travellers who are not infected can enter the country.
Chancellor Sunak: £30bn stimulus to support UK in coronavirus
So how much is the government's response to coronavirus worth?
Chancellor Rishi Sunak summarises his Budget plans:
"Taken together, the extraordinary measures I have set out today represent £7bn to support the self-employed, businesses and vulnerable people.
"To support the NHS and other public services, I am also setting aside a £5bn emergency response fund - and will go further if necessary.
"Those measures are on top of plans that I will set out later in this Budget, which provide an additional fiscal loosening of £18bn to support the economy this year.
"That means I am announcing today, in total, a £30bn fiscal stimulus to support British people, British jobs and British businesses through this moment."
Iran reports biggest daily death toll yet
Iran’s health ministry has reported 63 new deaths from Covid-19 in the past 24 hours - the highest number in a single day in the country.
Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said there had now been 354 deaths since the outbreak began last month. The real figure is believed to be much higher.
Mr Jahanpour added that a further 958 confirmed cases of Covid-19 had also been reported, bringing the total number of infections in the country to exactly 9,000.
UK chancellor: People are worried
UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has opened his Budget speech in parliament with a statement about coronavirus.
"I want to get straight to the issue most on everyone’s mind – coronavirus, Covid-19.
"I know how worried people are. Worried about their health, the health of their loved ones, their jobs, their income, their businesses, their financial security.
"And I know they get even more worried when they turn on their TVs and hear talk of markets collapsing and recessions coming. People want to know what’s happening, and what can be done to fix it."
Coronavirus, he continued, is expected to have a "significant impact" on the UK economy.
"But it will be temporary," he added. "People will return to work. Supply chains will return to normal."
You can follow all the latest on the UK budget and today's interest rate cut here.
Outbreak could hit Brexit negotiations
Adam Fleming
Brussels reporter
A delay to the negotiations between the UK and the EU because of coronavirus is a “live issue”, UK Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has told a House of Commons Select committee.
Sources say the talks scheduled to take place in London on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday next week are still on but they are under review.
For the first round of negotiations, 100 British officials travelled to Brussels. The general advice for EU officials now is that only essential meetings should be held and that video-conferencing and working from home should be considered.
Time is short in this process, but some diplomats in Brussels say it could be wrapped up quickly if some big political decisions are swiftly made. So maybe a delay might not be as dramatic as it seems?
And if both sides stick to their pledges to provide draft treaty texts “soon” there will be plenty of reading that negotiators can do at their own desks.
If you're a bit confused about where we are with Brexit, this explainer might help.
Pope live-streams his general audience
Pope Francis may be holed up in the Vatican, but that hasn't stopped him holding his general audience today.
These are usually held in St Peter's Square, and attract tens of thousands of people.
But with a strict lockdown imposed across Italy, the square was empty. (Vatican City is its own city-state but is surrounded by the Italian capital, Rome.)
This week's general audience was live-streamed online and broadcast live on TV.
Pope Francis told viewers he felt close to "all the sick people who have contracted the virus and are suffering... and the many who are suffering from uncertainty".
He also thanked medical staff and volunteers for their work "in this very difficult moment".
A few days ago, Pope Francis delivered his weekly blessing via videolink.
Charting the virus in the UK
There are currently 382 cases of coronavirus in the UK (up from 373 yesterday) - and this number is growing.
So which areas are affected, and how is the government dealing with it?
We've put together some maps and graphics to help you understand the spread of the virus.
First, where in the UK is the virus?
Hertfordshire has more cases of coronavirus than any other local authority in England outside London. There are cases almost everywhere in the capital.
Where did the cases come from?
Some of the UK's cases have been people who recently travelled from affected countries - including key European hotspots.
Italy has been particularly badly affected and the UK government has advised travellers who have returned from Italy on or after 9 March to self-isolate, even if asymptomatic.
And finally, how is the government dealing with it?
Below is the British government's action plan for dealing with the outbreak, which involves three phases: contain, delay and mitigate, plus an ongoing research phase.
Right now the UK is in phase one - contain, as well as research - but Prime Minister Boris Johnson says extensive preparations to move to the delay phase are underway.
If you're just joining us...
It's been a busy morning. Here's a recap of the main headlines:
Tourists from Nile ship fly out of Egypt
We’ve got an update from Egypt, where 45 people with the new coronavirus were evacuated from a Nile cruise ship on Saturday and placed in isolation on land.
Egypt's tourism ministry says that a group of 46 French and American tourists who were quarantined on board the A-Sara as a precaution flew home on Tuesday night after testing negative for Covid-19.
Seventeen Indian passengers who also tested negative have been taken to Cairo airport and are waiting to leave.
Egypt has so far reported 59 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and one death - a German tourist.
One of the cruise ship passengers who tested positive was US journalist Matt Swider, the managing editor of website TechRadar. He has been tweeting about his experiences at a hospital in Egypt. Many Egyptians have been sharing his posts with pride, according to BBC Monitoring.
More on Merkel's 60-70% figure
We brought you quite a drastic warning earlier from German leader Angela Merkel's press conference in Berlin, and we now have a few more details.
To recap, the chancellor said 60-70% of the population of Germany would likely become infected with the coronavirus.
That figure comes from scientists at the country's public health body, the Robert Koch Institute, and is set against the context of there continuing to be no vaccine nor specific treatment available for Covid-19.
As of yesterday evening, Germany had 1,296 cases of the virus and three deaths.
This is Mrs Merkel's first address to the public on the coronavirus crisis.
What else did she say?
US infections pass 1,000 as deaths rise to 31
As the US east coast wakes up, here's a quick recap on the situation in the country.
The number of people infected has passed 1,000 with new cases reported on both sides of the country, rather than just the west coast where the earliest outbreak took place.
Dozens of cases have been linked to a conference held at a hotel in Boston in February. Other clusters have emerged nursing homes around Seattle in Washington state.
In one of the most drastic moves so far, gatherings of more than 250 people have been banned in the Seattle area.
Nationally, there have been five more deaths, taking the total to 31, US media reported. Of the latest fatalities, two were in Washington state and there was one each in New Jersey, South Dakota and California.
Nineteen states have declared emergencies, the Washington Post reported.
And if you missed it, here's a piece from our North America Jon Sopel on why this virus is a problem unlike any other President Trump has faced.
Breaking70% of Germany could get virus - Merkel
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has warned that according to experts, 60-70% of the German population could become infected with the coronavirus.
She said that since there's no cure yet, governments need to focus on slowing its spread.
"When the virus is out there, the population has no immunity and no therapy exists, then 60 to 70% of the population will be infected," she was quoted by the Reuters news agency as telling reporters in Berlin.
"The process has to be focused on not overburdening the health system by slowing the virus's spread. It's about winning time."
Politicians are getting the virus too
UK health minister Nadine Dorries has been diagnosed with coronavirus, and is now self-isolating at home.
She first showed symptoms on Thursday - the same day she attended an event at Downing Street that was hosted by UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
But she's not the only senior politician to have caught the virus. In fact, many around the world have.
In France this week, Culture Minister Franck Riester was diagnosed. The 46-year-old minister was tested after displaying symptoms, but is "feeling well" in quarantine, French media say.
Five French MPs have also tested positive for the virus.
In Italy, Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti tested positive and went into quarantine last week. Announcing his diagnosis, he said: "So, it's arrived."
Italy has the highest number of cases outside China, and is currently in lock-down. European Parliament President David Sassoli has also self-quarantined, after visiting Italy on the weekend.
Iranian ministers and politicians have been affected particularly severely. Two politicians have died from the virus, Fatemeh Rahbar and Mohammad Ali Ramazani, as has Mohammad Mirmohammadi, a top adviser to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamanei.
In total, more than 20 politicians in Iran have the virus.
In the US, five Republican lawmakers - including Senator Ted Cruz - have had to self-quarantine after coming into contact with a confirmed coronavirus case at the Conservative Political Action Conference last month.
US President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence both attended and spoke at the conference, but the White House insists that they don't need a coronavirus test.
Beijing arrivals face mandatory quarantine
The number of new infections have been decreasing by the day in China and the country is now tightening travel restrictions to try and prevent imported cases.
The latest restriction is that all international arrivals in the capital Beijing will have to be quarantined for two weeks, a city official has said.
Previously this measure only applied to people from the hardest-hit countries outside China - including South Korea, Iran, Italy and Japan.
Meanwhile, Vietnam has temporarily suspended visas for people from eight European countries: France, Spain, Germany, the UK, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.
And India has suspended visas and e-visas for French, German and Spanish nationals.
UK rates cut 'will help businesses'
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney says a coronavirus-related interest rate cut, from 0.75% to 0.25%, will provide relief "at a difficult time".
"The Bank of England’s role is to help UK businesses and households manage through an economic shock that could prove large and sharp but should be temporary," he told a news conference this morning.
"Activity is likely to weaken materially in the coming months. The reduction in bank rate will help bolster confidence at this difficult time."
The BBC's business team is keeping abreast of all the latest developments here.
US urges Iran to free Americans in virus-hit jails
Here's an update from our Middle East desk on the situation in Iran, home to one of the worst outbreaks outside China:
The US secretary of state has called on Iran to immediately release on humanitarian grounds all Americans imprisoned in the country, amid reports that Covid-19 has spread inside overcrowded Iranian jails.
“The United States will hold the Iranian regime directly responsible for any American deaths. Our response will be decisive,” Mike Pompeo warned in a statement on Tuesday night.
The Iranian judiciary has temporarily released 70,000 of the estimated 189,500 people held in its prisons in an attempt to contain the outbreak, which has left at least 291 people dead and infected more than 8,000 others.
But the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, Javaid Rehman, has noted that only those serving sentences of less than five years have been freed. Political prisoners and people sentenced to more than five years in connection with their participation in anti-government protests remain in prison.
"A number of dual and foreign nationals are at real risk... they are really fearful of the conditions," Mr Rehman told reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.
Don't panic! More loo rolls are coming
As you've probably heard by now, panic-buying in some countries, including the UK and Australia, has led to a run on toilet rolls. Supermarket shelves have been emptied.
But Tony Richards of Essity in Salford, near Manchester in the UK and one of the world's biggest consumer tissue suppliers, has a reassuring message for worried consumers:
Which countries are worst-hit in Europe?
The Covid-19 outbreak is growing across Europe, with the number of infections shooting up in recent days as testing increases. Here's a recap, although the figures are changing all the time.
No, Daniel Radcliffe does not have coronavirus
A tweet from an account with the name "BBC News Breaking", and the handle @BBCNewsTonight, claimed yesterday that Daniel Radcliffe - the British actor famous for playing Harry Potter - had been diagnosed with coronavirus.
But there's one problem - the account is fake.
There are a few tell-tale signs that this wasn't a real BBC News tweet. (And we should know.)
For one, the account didn't have a blue tick - a symbol Twitter uses to show users which high-profile or media accounts have been verified.
It also only had about 100 followers when it first posted the tweet. The real BBC Breaking News account has more than 40 million.
Plus, the link in the tweet didn't lead to a BBC News story. Instead, it went to a generic page on the BBC News website about setting up news alerts.
And finally, Radcliffe's publicist confirmed to Buzzfeed reporter Jane Lytvynenko that claims the actor had coronavirus were "not true".
The Twitter account was later suspended - although people had plenty of time to get their Harry Potter jokes in before that happened.
British woman dies in Bali
A foreign patient who became the first person with Covid-19 to die in Indonesia is a 53-year-old woman from the UK, the Foreign Office told Channel News Asia.
A Foreign Office spokesman said the woman had died in the tourist spot of Bali.
The woman was reportedly already critically ill and suffering from diabetes, hypertension, hyperthyroidism and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, an Indonesian government spokesman said.
There have been 27 cases of the virus in Indonesia.