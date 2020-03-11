The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan has more than doubled in the past 24 hours to 20, officials say, as the outbreak takes a hold in South Asia.

Most of the country's cases – 15 so far – have been in Sindh in the south, where the provincial government says the federal authorities aren't doing enough to prevent the spread of infection.

"I believe that all these patients entered through Karachi airport, which is why we need to improve the surveillance at airports," provincial minister Murtaza Wahab told a news conference in Karachi, a megacity and transit hub of 15 million people.

He said about 2,300 people who had entered Sindh had been contacted and, if necessary, tested.

But he wants quarantine camps and virus monitoring at airports improved, as well as lab testing at Pakistan’s international borders and airports, to make sure only those travellers who are not infected can enter the country.