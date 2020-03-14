Live
US declares national emergency amid travel ban
Trump's virus travel ban comes into forceEurope 'now centre of pandemic'New Zealand says all arrivals must self-isolate
Live Reporting
By Alexandra Fouché, Georgina Rannard and Robert Greenall
All times stated are UK
More videos of lockdown dancing in Italy
On Friday we reported about videos on social media of Italians singing out traditional songs with their neighbours to keep spirits up during the national quarantine.
Another video on Friday night shows a DJ in Palermo, Sicily performing a set for his neighbourhood from his balcony. Let's hope his neighbours like dancing...
More imported cases in China than local infections
For the first time China is reporting that it has more new cases of the virus brought from outside the country, than infections passed on locally.
The data released by China's National Health Commission shows that the country had 11 new cases on Friday, four of which were locally transmitted in Hubei province where the new coronavirus began.
The other seven cases are in travellers from Italy, the US and Saudi Arabia.
What about the situation in Europe?
On Friday, the head of the World Health Organization declared Europe was now the "epicentre" of the global pandemic.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to use aggressive measures, community mobilisation and social distancing to save lives.
"Do not just let this fire burn," he said.
His comments came as several European countries reported steep rises in infections and deaths. Italy has recorded its highest daily toll yet.
Read more here.
What's the latest in the US?
President Donald Trump has imposed a travel ban on 26 European nations as part of a contingency plan to tackle the coronavirus crisis.
It excludes the UK, the Republic of Ireland and other countries outside the Schengen area, and returning US citizens.
Mr Trump has also declared a national emergency, releasing up to $50bn (£40bn) in relief funds.
There are nearly 2,000 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the US, and 43 deaths.
Read more here.
Emergency coronavirus plan for prisons
The UK government is drawing up emergency plans to avoid disruption in England's prisons, with unions saying prison officers face "unprecedented" challenges.
Prison staff will be offered bonuses to cover shortages - and staff could be redeployed to cover front-line services.
A number of inmates died during unrest at several Italian prisons last week after visits were suspended.
The Prison Officers' Association has compared conditions in England's prisons to those found on cruise ships and the Prison Governors' Association has said cases of the virus are inevitable.
Read more here
Making sense of the week
The continuous flow of news about the outbreak may feel overwhelming at times, so here is a summary of what happened over the past seven days to help you make sense of the recent developments.
Five things to help make sense of the week
'Dab when you cough'
The World Health Organization (WHO) reminds people of a useful way to cough that protects yourself and others - c/o football star Paul Pogba.
Apple closes all stores outside China
Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the tech company will be temporarily closing all stores "outside of Greater China" until 27 March to help prevent the spread of Covid-19.
The statement linked to Mr Cook's tweet dated 13 March said all stores in "Greater China" had reopened "as of today".
Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage of the global coronavirus outbreak. Here are some of the latest developments: