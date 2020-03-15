A memorial service for the first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand has been cancelled.
Many were expected to travel to the memorial from around New Zealand and overseas.
But in a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “We’re very saddened to cancel, but in remembering such a terrible tragedy, we shouldn’t create the risk of further harm being done."
Yesterday, New Zealand announced mandatory self-isolation for all arrivals, except for those from the Pacific Islands.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
WATCH: The sound of gratitude
Residents in Spain and Italy have shown their gratitude to health personnel on the coronavirus frontline, by applauding from their windows.
The nationwide events were organised through social media to take place at the same time.
Easter events to be held without faithful - Vatican
The Vatican has announced that its traditional Easter week celebrations will be held this year without a congregation, because of the pandemic.
The services, which run from Holy Thursday
to Easter Sunday, usually draw tens of thousands of people to
sites in Rome and in the Vatican.
Australia is bringing in a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for everyone arriving into the country from midnight Sydney time (13:00 GMT).
The rule is going to be enforced regardless of where people are travelling from.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said cruise ships would be banned from the country for 30 days.
He said: "In specific cases where we have Australians on cruise ships then there will be some bespoke arrangements that will be put in place directly under the command of the Australian Border Force to ensure the relevant protections are put in place."
UK airlines have asked the government for a package worth several billion pounds, as they warn they may not survive the coronavirus pandemic without emergency financial support.
In a stark message, Airlines UK said the government's "prevarication" and "bean-counting" had to stop.
"We're talking about the future of UK aviation - one of our world-class industries - and unless the government pulls itself together, who knows what will be left of it once we get out of this mess," it added.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has been postponed until 24 May due to a "state of emergency" in the courts.
Mr Netanyahu is being tried on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. His trial was due to open in the Jerusalem District Court on 17 March.
In the early hours of the morning, Justice Minister Amir Ohana issued the emergency order postponing all non-urgent court sessions.
It will be in force for 24 hours but is expected to be extended.
Dubai-bound passengers taken off plane in Kerala
Ashraf Padanna
BBC News, Trivandrum
All passengers on a
Dubai-bound flight at Cochin airport in the southern Indian state of Kerala have been asked to leave the plane after one of them tested positive for Covid-19. Passengers have been quarantined.
The
passenger, said to be British-born, was on the Emirates flight
bound for Dubai on Sunday morning.
“He was part of a group of 19
who... were holidaying in [the town of] Munnar,” an airport official told the BBC.
“He was in quarantine and
tested positive for the virus. We recognised this only after he boarded the
plane which was about to depart.
“There were 270 passengers on
the flight that he boarded. The group came to the airport without informing the
authorities,” he added.
With a large population of its
workers in the Gulf countries, Kerala has the highest number of infections of all Indian states,
though no deaths have been reported so far.
Some 23 people have
tested positive for the virus in the state, while 7,677 people are under observation
and 302 are quarantined in hospitals with symptoms.
Live Reporting
By Alexandra Fouché, Ashitha Nagesh and Robert Greenall
All times stated are UK
On the front line of the clean-up
Jessica Labhart
BBC News
How are professional cleaners dealing with the risks of possible contamination during the outbreak?
As people try to protect themselves from coronavirus, the services of cleaners are in high demand. But how are those tasked with protecting others keeping themselves safe?
"It is frightening really," says Deb Lawrence, 60, who runs a cleaning business in Dudley in the West Midlands.
Read more here.
Christchurch memorial service cancelled
A memorial service for the first anniversary of the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand has been cancelled.
Many were expected to travel to the memorial from around New Zealand and overseas.
But in a statement, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said: “We’re very saddened to cancel, but in remembering such a terrible tragedy, we shouldn’t create the risk of further harm being done."
Yesterday, New Zealand announced mandatory self-isolation for all arrivals, except for those from the Pacific Islands.
WATCH: The sound of gratitude
Residents in Spain and Italy have shown their gratitude to health personnel on the coronavirus frontline, by applauding from their windows. The nationwide events were organised through social media to take place at the same time.
Easter events to be held without faithful - Vatican
The Vatican has announced that its traditional Easter week celebrations will be held this year without a congregation, because of the pandemic.
The services, which run from Holy Thursday to Easter Sunday, usually draw tens of thousands of people to sites in Rome and in the Vatican.
Last Sunday, Pope Francis conducted his traditional service via live streaming before briefly appearing at a window.
Mandatory isolation for all arrivals to Australia
Australia is bringing in a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period for everyone arriving into the country from midnight Sydney time (13:00 GMT).
The rule is going to be enforced regardless of where people are travelling from.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison also said cruise ships would be banned from the country for 30 days.
He said: "In specific cases where we have Australians on cruise ships then there will be some bespoke arrangements that will be put in place directly under the command of the Australian Border Force to ensure the relevant protections are put in place."
Read more here
'Future of UK aviation' at risk, say airlines
UK airlines have asked the government for a package worth several billion pounds, as they warn they may not survive the coronavirus pandemic without emergency financial support.
In a stark message, Airlines UK said the government's "prevarication" and "bean-counting" had to stop.
"We're talking about the future of UK aviation - one of our world-class industries - and unless the government pulls itself together, who knows what will be left of it once we get out of this mess," it added.
Read more here.
French ski resorts close
As a result of the latest restrictions in France, the organisation looking after the country's ski resorts has announced all French resorts will close on Sunday.
"Holiday-makers and professionals, all of us sport-lovers, we must accept reality given the seriousness of the situation," Domaines Skiables said.
Netanyahu corruption trial postponed until May
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's corruption trial has been postponed until 24 May due to a "state of emergency" in the courts.
Mr Netanyahu is being tried on charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust. His trial was due to open in the Jerusalem District Court on 17 March.
In the early hours of the morning, Justice Minister Amir Ohana issued the emergency order postponing all non-urgent court sessions.
It will be in force for 24 hours but is expected to be extended.
Dubai-bound passengers taken off plane in Kerala
Ashraf Padanna
BBC News, Trivandrum
All passengers on a Dubai-bound flight at Cochin airport in the southern Indian state of Kerala have been asked to leave the plane after one of them tested positive for Covid-19. Passengers have been quarantined.
The passenger, said to be British-born, was on the Emirates flight bound for Dubai on Sunday morning.
“He was part of a group of 19 who... were holidaying in [the town of] Munnar,” an airport official told the BBC.
“He was in quarantine and tested positive for the virus. We recognised this only after he boarded the plane which was about to depart.
“There were 270 passengers on the flight that he boarded. The group came to the airport without informing the authorities,” he added.
With a large population of its workers in the Gulf countries, Kerala has the highest number of infections of all Indian states, though no deaths have been reported so far.
Some 23 people have tested positive for the virus in the state, while 7,677 people are under observation and 302 are quarantined in hospitals with symptoms.
Voting under way in France
Polls have opened in France in local elections that are going ahead despite widespread restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic.
On Saturday, the government ordered the closure of bars, restaurants, cinemas and many shops, and some politicians called for a postponement of the election.
Special precautions have been introduced at polling stations, but officials say they expect turnout to be low.
Why we touch our faces and how to stop it
Several medical officials across the world have warned people to avoid touching their face as a key way to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
But why do we touch our faces in the first place? And is it that easy to just stop doing it all of a sudden?
We spoke to psychologist Natasha Tiwari.
Chaos hits US airports
Angry passengers have been sharing images and videos of packed airports in the US, as people returning from Europe queued for medical screening.
Some speculated that the chaos could be a perfect breeding ground for coronavirus.
Read more here.
Welcome to today's coverage
Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage of the global coronavirus outbreak. Here are some of the latest developments: