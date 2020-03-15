All passengers on a Dubai-bound flight at Cochin airport in the southern Indian state of Kerala have been asked to leave the plane after one of them tested positive for Covid-19. Passengers have been quarantined.

The passenger, said to be British-born, was on the Emirates flight bound for Dubai on Sunday morning.

“He was part of a group of 19 who... were holidaying in [the town of] Munnar,” an airport official told the BBC.

“He was in quarantine and tested positive for the virus. We recognised this only after he boarded the plane which was about to depart.

“There were 270 passengers on the flight that he boarded. The group came to the airport without informing the authorities,” he added.

With a large population of its workers in the Gulf countries, Kerala has the highest number of infections of all Indian states, though no deaths have been reported so far.

Some 23 people have tested positive for the virus in the state, while 7,677 people are under observation and 302 are quarantined in hospitals with symptoms.