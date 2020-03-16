Unsurprisingly, the coronavirus pandemic - and the candidates' plans for addressing it - dominated the debate.
Biden spoke of expanding testing, including mandating at least 10 drive-through sites in every state, bringing together global leaders and experts to form an international response to the virus and building new hospitals.
Sanders agreed, adding that hospitals need to be provided with sufficient equipment and personnel to deal with the coming surge of critical patients. He also said the US should "protect" the wages of Americans who lose their job because of economic damage from the crisis.
As the evening unfolded, however, a fundamental difference between the two candidates emerged - and it shouldn't be a big shock to those who have watched the exchanges over healthcare in any of the 10 previous Democratic debates.
A US sailor on board a warship has tested positive for the virus and is currently in quarantine at home, the US Navy has said.
The sailor had been assigned to the USS Boxer, an "amphibious assault ship" which was docked at a San Diego port, said Reuters quoting the Navy.
All those who have been in close contact with the sailor are now in self-isolation.
Borders in Central and South America close
As the number of cases in the region begin to rise:
Peru has closed its borders and suspended air and sea transport
Argentina has closed its borders for 15 days to non-residents. It has also suspended public and private school classes
Guatemala has recorded its first virus death, an 85-year-old who had recently returned from Madrid
Panama is also keeping out foreigners. All shops in the country - except supermarkets, pharmacies and medical centres - have been ordered to close
Honduras has banned gatherings of more than 50 people - non-essential businesses will also be shut
China clamps down on imported cases
Authorities in the capital city of Beijing have tightened quarantine measures, as the country recorded 12 more imported cases.
All international arrivals into Beijing must go into quarantine facilities for 14 days, and those sent to facilities must pay for their stay.
Travellers had previously been allowed to undergo isolation at home.
The number of imported cases in China have outnumbered domestic ones for three straight days.
There were four new local cases reported on Monday, all of which were in Wuhan.
Czechs told to stay at home
The Czech Republic is asking people to limit their interaction with others. The only exceptions are seeing family, going to work, grocery shopping, seeing a doctor, buying petrol, walking animals or "spending time in nature".
Even them, people are being asked to keep a distance of two metres from each other - and pay by card rather than cash.
The government also called on all employers to have their staff work from home if possible.
The country had already closed shops, restaurants, pubs and schools - and banned gatherings of more than 30 people.
Last week, the country introduced strict border controls, banning foreigners from entering the country.
The Biden-Sanders 'elbow bump'
Democratic presidential hopefuls Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders do an elbow bump in place of a handshake as they greet other before the start of a debate.
The debate was held in CNN's studios without an audience, due to the outbreak.
New York City closes all bars, restaurants
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio says all bars, restaurants, and other venues must close from Tuesday.
“Our lives are all changing in ways that were unimaginable
just a week ago," he said.
"We are taking a series of actions that we never would have
taken otherwise in an effort to save the lives of loved ones and our neighbours.
"Now it is time to take yet another drastic step. The virus can spread
rapidly through the close interactions New Yorkers have in restaurants, bars
and places where we sit close together. We have to break that cycle.
“Tomorrow, I will sign an Executive Order limiting
restaurants, bars and cafes to food take-out and delivery.
"Nightclubs, movie
theatres, small theatre houses, and concert venues must all close. The order
will go into effect Tuesday, March 17 at 9:00 AM."
Germany shuts down borders
Germany will reintroduce border checks with France, Austria, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Denmark, starting at 8am local time, (07:00 GMT).
People "without a significant reason to travel" - as well as anyone suspected of being infected - will not be allowed to cross.
Commuters as well as goods will still be able to cross. German citizens and people with a residence permit will still be allowed to enter the country.
Germany has 4,838 confirmed infections and 12 confirmed deaths.
China's economy takes a hit
The country's industrial output contracted at the sharpest pace in three decades in the first two months of the year, official data showed on Monday.
The drastic drop comes as strict measures to contain the coronavirus disrupted the world's second-largest economy.
While China's number of new coronavirus infections has dropped sharply, analysts warn it could take months before the economy returns to normal.
With the virus spreading around the globe, there are fears that a global recession will slash demand for Chinese goods.
US warns against events of more than 50
Health officials in the US are recommending that any events with 50 or more people be called off.
The US Centers for Disease Control on Sunday said over the next eight weeks, any such gatherings should be either cancelled or postponed.
The US has nearly 3,000 confirmed cases and 65 deaths.
