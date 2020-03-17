New Zealand launches a massive stimulus package to deal with the expected impact the coronavirus will have on the country.

It’s a sum of 12.1bn New Zealand dollars (£6bn, $7.3bn), a staggering 4% of the country’s GDP.

The largest chunk will be used to help the economy, helping companies cushion their losses, or those unable to work because they are in quarantine.

Some NZ$500 million are to boost the health services to improve testing and contact tracing.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the package was about “cashflow and confidence”.

“We will fight this virus. We will cushion the blow for business and workers. We have been and we will be swift, decisive and compassionate.”

New Zealand currently has eight confirmed coronavirus cases.