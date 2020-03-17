Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House will cancel all public performances, until the end of March, the venue announced on Tuesday.
The move kicks in today and come April there will be a re-evaluation of whether it's safe to allow performances again.
Tours of the venue will continue for now though and its food outlets will also remain open.
NZ stimulus: 'Cashflow and confidence'
New Zealand launches a massive stimulus package to deal with the expected impact the coronavirus will have on the country.
It’s a sum of 12.1bn New Zealand dollars (£6bn, $7.3bn), a staggering 4% of the country’s GDP.
The largest chunk will be used to help the economy, helping companies cushion their losses, or those unable to work because they are in quarantine.
Some NZ$500 million are to boost the health services to improve testing and contact tracing.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the package was about “cashflow and confidence”.
“We will fight this virus. We will cushion the blow for business and workers. We have been and we will be swift, decisive and compassionate.”
New Zealand currently has eight confirmed coronavirus cases.
Welcome back to our live coverage
Welcome to the BBC's live coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic. Here is everything you need to know as the Asian day kicks off.
More countries in Europe have announced ever stricter measures to limit and slow down the spread of the virus. Britons have been told to socially distance, Germany will close all non-essential shops and France will on Tuesday go into a nationwide lockdown.
Across Europe, which according to the WHO is now the epicentre of the pandemic, more and more borders are being shut.
US President Donald Trump said the US outbreak could last all summer and said gatherings should not be larger than 10 people.
New Zealand is the latest country to announce a massive stimulus package to help its economy through the uncertainty ahead.
In terms of infections, China, the country where the pandemic started, recorded only one local transmission on Monday - but many imported cases - while cases in Europe, and the US continue to rise sharply.
Italy is now the country with the highest number of active cases and more than 2,100 deaths.
Live Reporting
By Andreas Illmer and Saira Asher
All times stated are UK
Sydney Opera House goes silent
Australia's iconic Sydney Opera House will cancel all public performances, until the end of March, the venue announced on Tuesday.
The move kicks in today and come April there will be a re-evaluation of whether it's safe to allow performances again.
Tours of the venue will continue for now though and its food outlets will also remain open.
NZ stimulus: 'Cashflow and confidence'
New Zealand launches a massive stimulus package to deal with the expected impact the coronavirus will have on the country.
It’s a sum of 12.1bn New Zealand dollars (£6bn, $7.3bn), a staggering 4% of the country’s GDP.
The largest chunk will be used to help the economy, helping companies cushion their losses, or those unable to work because they are in quarantine.
Some NZ$500 million are to boost the health services to improve testing and contact tracing.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the package was about “cashflow and confidence”.
“We will fight this virus. We will cushion the blow for business and workers. We have been and we will be swift, decisive and compassionate.”
New Zealand currently has eight confirmed coronavirus cases.
Welcome back to our live coverage
Welcome to the BBC's live coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic. Here is everything you need to know as the Asian day kicks off.