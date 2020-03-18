WHO urges 'aggressive' virus response in SE Asia

Here in Singapore, there were huge queues at the borders with Malaysia late on Tuesday, ahead of a two-week ban on Malaysians travelling abroad.
Tens of thousands of Malaysians travel into Singapore every day to work, and the small country relies on their labour. Some were rushing home in time, whereas others were rushing into Singapore, where accommodation has been found for them.
Malaysia is also the source of much of Singapore's food, particularly fresh produce. And despite government assurances food would not run out, the lockdown sparked another burst of panic-buying in Singapore.
AFPCopyright: AFP
WHO warns South East Asia
On Tuesday, the World Health Organization issued a stark warning to countries in South East Asia.
"The situation is evolving rapidly. We need to immediately scale up all efforts to prevent the virus from infecting more people," said regional director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.
"More clusters of virus transmission are being confirmed. While this is an indication of an alert and effective surveillance, it also puts the spotlight on the need for more aggressive and whole of society efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19. We clearly need to do more, and urgently."
Eight of the 11 countries in the WHO's SE Asia region have confirmed cases:
Thailand 177
Indonesia 134
India 125
Sri Lanka 19
Maldives 13
Bangladesh 5
Nepal and Bhutan one each
Welcome to our coverage
We're beginning live coverage now of the global coronavirus epidemic, welcome.
BBC staff here in Singapore will be bringing you events as they happen and news and analysis from our correspondents around the world.
Later on we'll pass coverage to our colleagues in the UK.
We'll also be sharing lots off information about how you can play your part, and keep you and your loved ones safe.
