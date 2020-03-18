A person in protective clothing disinfects a Buddhist temple in Bangkok
Live

WHO urges 'aggressive' virus response in SE Asia

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

By Saira Asher and Andreas Illmer

All times stated are UK

  1. Long queues at Singapore border

    Cars queue at the Singapore-Malaysia border
    Copyright: AFP

    Here in Singapore, there were huge queues at the borders with Malaysia late on Tuesday, ahead of a two-week ban on Malaysians travelling abroad.

    Tens of thousands of Malaysians travel into Singapore every day to work, and the small country relies on their labour. Some were rushing home in time, whereas others were rushing into Singapore, where accommodation has been found for them.

    Malaysia is also the source of much of Singapore's food, particularly fresh produce. And despite government assurances food would not run out, the lockdown sparked another burst of panic-buying in Singapore.

    Singaporeans queue in a supermarket
    Copyright: AFP

  2. WHO warns South East Asia

    On Tuesday, the World Health Organization issued a stark warning to countries in South East Asia.

    "The situation is evolving rapidly. We need to immediately scale up all efforts to prevent the virus from infecting more people," said regional director Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh.

    "More clusters of virus transmission are being confirmed. While this is an indication of an alert and effective surveillance, it also puts the spotlight on the need for more aggressive and whole of society efforts to prevent further spread of COVID-19. We clearly need to do more, and urgently."

    Eight of the 11 countries in the WHO's SE Asia region have confirmed cases:

    • Thailand 177
    • Indonesia 134
    • India 125
    • Sri Lanka 19
    • Maldives 13
    • Bangladesh 5
    • Nepal and Bhutan one each

  3. Welcome to our coverage

    We're beginning live coverage now of the global coronavirus epidemic, welcome.

    BBC staff here in Singapore will be bringing you events as they happen and news and analysis from our correspondents around the world.

    Later on we'll pass coverage to our colleagues in the UK.

    We'll also be sharing lots off information about how you can play your part, and keep you and your loved ones safe.

Back to top