WHO urges 'aggressive' virus response in SE Asia

Here in Singapore, there were huge queues at the borders with Malaysia late on Tuesday, ahead of a two-week ban on Malaysians travelling abroad.

Tens of thousands of Malaysians travel into Singapore every day to work, and the small country relies on their labour. Some were rushing home in time, whereas others were rushing into Singapore, where accommodation has been found for them.

Malaysia is also the source of much of Singapore's food, particularly fresh produce. And despite government assurances food would not run out, the lockdown sparked another burst of panic-buying in Singapore.