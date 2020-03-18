"We've never seen anything like it in peacetime."

Those were Boris Johnson’s words earlier this week. And it’s true. Not many of us have gone through an experience like coronavirus before. And at times like this, it can be hard to know who and what to trust.

Since we first started reporting on the first cases out of Wuhan in China, the BBC has been answering your questions about coronavirus. A little more than two months later, you’ve sent us more than 50,000 questions.

Today, we’re going to step back, take our time and listen to what you want to know.

Over the next 10 hours, our experts at the BBC will help you understand what coronavirus is and how you can look after yourself, your family and your friends.

Get in touch by emailing YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk

Using the form at the bottom of this story: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-51176409

Or tweet us using the hashtag #BBCYourQuestions