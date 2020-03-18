Visualisation of coronavirus
Live

Coronavirus: Your questions answered

preview
1,095
viewing this page

Contact us with your questions here

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Send us your questions

    "We've never seen anything like it in peacetime."

    Those were Boris Johnson’s words earlier this week. And it’s true. Not many of us have gone through an experience like coronavirus before. And at times like this, it can be hard to know who and what to trust.

    Since we first started reporting on the first cases out of Wuhan in China, the BBC has been answering your questions about coronavirus. A little more than two months later, you’ve sent us more than 50,000 questions.

    Today, we’re going to step back, take our time and listen to what you want to know.

    Over the next 10 hours, our experts at the BBC will help you understand what coronavirus is and how you can look after yourself, your family and your friends.

    Get in touch by emailing YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk

    Using the form at the bottom of this story: https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-asia-china-51176409

    Or tweet us using the hashtag #BBCYourQuestions

Back to top