Virus an 'enemy against humanity' as cases spread

EPA Copyright: EPA

We've just ticked into the afternoon in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific region.

In Australia, the number of cases continue to rise exponentially - now at over 600.

"It's going up quickly but it's being still mostly driven by international travel, which is starting to decrease very quickly," Deputy Medical Officer Dr Paul Kelly said in a national briefing.

He means most cases are from returned travellers, with recent confirmations mainly from Europe and North America. Australia has now imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all arrivals and instructed its citizens: "Do not travel overseas".

Local transmissions account for around a sixth of cases - but this is growing. New South Wales, the worst-hit state with over 300 cases, has just reported they're investigating a potential outbreak at a university rugby event last weekend.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said he was looking forward to attending a rugby league match - before later pulling out.