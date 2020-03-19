Live
Virus an 'enemy against humanity' as cases spread
ECB launches emergency $820bn package; Italy deaths rise by record number; What happens now with UK schools?; US-Canada border to close ; How to protect yourself
By Saira Asher and Andreas Illmer
All times stated are UK
'It comes from China, it's not racist at all'
US President Donald Trump has been criticised for calling the coronavirus the "Chinese virus" in a recent tweet. This is how he responded when reporters asked him why he used that phrase.
Australia cases surge over 600
We've just ticked into the afternoon in Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific region.
In Australia, the number of cases continue to rise exponentially - now at over 600.
"It's going up quickly but it's being still mostly driven by international travel, which is starting to decrease very quickly," Deputy Medical Officer Dr Paul Kelly said in a national briefing.
He means most cases are from returned travellers, with recent confirmations mainly from Europe and North America. Australia has now imposed a mandatory 14-day quarantine on all arrivals and instructed its citizens: "Do not travel overseas".
Local transmissions account for around a sixth of cases - but this is growing. New South Wales, the worst-hit state with over 300 cases, has just reported they're investigating a potential outbreak at a university rugby event last weekend.
Last Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison had said he was looking forward to attending a rugby league match - before later pulling out.
China and South Korea report rise in cases
Both China and South Korea have reported an increase in cases of coronavirus in the past day.
China said it had had no new domestic cases on Wednesday - which was a significant milestone in a country ravaged by the virus. But it did report 34 cases it said had been brought in by people coming from overseas.
South Korea reported 152 new cases on Wednesday - for four days, its numbers had been decreasing.
Singapore also reported 47 new cases on Wednesday, most of them traced to people who had come in from overseas.
The concern in these countries which had introduced strict control measures is that as their citizens follow instructions to come home, they are bringing cases in with them.
Australia's island state Tasmania to quarantine arrivals
Tasmania, south of the Australian mainland, has announced the most stringent border measures in Australia so far.
The island state has declared a mandatory quarantine on arrivals from Saturday to prevent the spread of the virus.
This includes other Australians and locals heading home from the mainland. The only exceptions are for health and trade workers.
The nation's smallest state currently has 10 cases, while there are more than 300 cases in New South Wales and 150 in Victoria - states which have 15 times larger populations.
Welcome back
Welcome back to our live coverage of the global coronavirus crisis. From our Asia bureau in Singapore we're giving you all the updates from around the globe and later will be joined by our colleagues in London.
Here's a brief of where we're at: