Governor Newsom has ended the press conference by saying he acknowledges the xenophobia and racism that is "being perpetuated" towards Asians in California.

Adding that he comes from a community that created the Chinese exclusion act, he says there has been a "huge increase in people that are assaulting people on the basis of [where] they were born, how they look".

"[We are in] a state where 27% of us are foreign born, a state that is truly universal. In order to meet this moment we have to recognise our common humanity."