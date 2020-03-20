Governor Newsom has ended the press conference by saying he acknowledges the xenophobia and racism that is "being perpetuated" towards Asians in California.
Adding that he comes from a community that created the Chinese exclusion act, he says there has been a "huge increase in people that are assaulting people on the basis of [where] they were born, how they look".
"[We are in] a state where 27% of us are foreign born, a state that is truly universal. In order to meet this moment we have to recognise our common humanity."
'Law enforcement will not be used'
California is not expected to use law enforcement to make people comply with the "stay at home" order. Governor Gavin Newsom said he's counting on "social pressure" to encourage people to follow the order - reports ABC30 News.
"Just a nod and a look saying, 'Hey, maybe you should reconsider being out there on the beach, being 22-strong at a park'", he said.
What about undocumented immigrants in California?
As the press conference continued, Governor Gavin Newsom was asked what would happen to undocumented immigrants in the state that did not have access to healthcare or might not be able to go to the doctor's.
He said California has "universal healthcare, regardless of immigration status".
The Public Policy Institute of California says the state is home to between 2.35 to 2.6 million undocumented immigrants.
The virus has so far claimed 200 lives in the US and infected 13,678 people.
More than half of California could contract virus
There's a lot of anxiety in California tonight after its governor shared projections that more than half of its population - roughly 25 million people - could come down with the virus.
But Governor Gavin Newsom says he hopes the stay at home order will bring these numbers down.
"The point of the stay at home order is to make these numbers moot, so the projection no longer becomes a reality because we changed our behaviour."
LA had already announced a shutdown
Before the statewide California lockdown was announced moments ago, Los Angeles had already ordered all residents of the second-largest city in the US to stay inside their homes to "immediately limit all nonessential movement" in the face of the pandemic.
The pace of these developments really brings home how US officials seem to be racing against time to contain the virus.
"We're taking this urgent action to limit the spread of Covid-19 and save lives," Mayor Eric Garcetti said during an afternoon news conference before the state-wide measures were announced.
That's all "non-essential retail businesses" closing for now. The mayor said the orders would require the shutting of all indoor shopping malls, playgrounds and other gathering places - at least until the end of the month.
More from the governor of California
The governor of California Gavin Newsom is giving a press conference on the "stay at home order".
Here's more of what he said:
"This is a dynamic situation. I don't expect this will be many many months but for the time being we are recognising the next eight weeks and we want to get that curve down. We want these numbers to be in the dustbin of history - that's why it's an order without a specific deadline."
California is the most populous state in the US with about 40 million residents.
Coronavirus: How bad information goes viral
There's a huge amount of misleading information circulating online about coronavirus - from dodgy health tips to speculation about government plans.
At first glance it seems legitimate because the information is attributed to a trusted source: a doctor, an institution, or that well-educated "uncle".
The US has called off this year's G7 summit which had been scheduled for June in Camp David.
Or at least, the leaders and delegations won't be meeting in person - turns out even a global summit can be done from home.
The White House said the meetings would take place remotely by videoconference "in order for each country to focus all of its resources on responding to the health and economic challenges of Covid-19," White House spokesman Judd Deere said.
The G7 summit is an annual get-together of the world's seven largest economies. That's Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States.
But all those countries are currently in crisis mode to stop the spread of the coronavirus and to shore up their economies against the impact the crisis is expected to have.
BreakingCalifornia issues 'stay at home' order
California's governor has issued a statewide "stay at home" order to all residents due to the pandemic. They can only leave their homes when necessary.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome back to the BBC's live coverage of the global coronavirus pandemic. We'll be bringing you the latest updates from Singapore, London, Delhi, Sydney and from our correspondents around the world. Some from the office, some from home.
Here's what you might have missed and what's happening right now:
the US State Department has advised Americans against all international travel
China has its second day of no new domestic cases.
Italy now has a higher death toll than China, with 3,405 people passing away from Covid-19
The global number of confirmed infections has risen to more than 222,000, with more than 9,000 deaths.
This is the story of how one post went viral.
