Coronavirus: Social distancing enforced globally

PA Media Copyright: PA Media

Providing income protection for the self-employed during the coronavirus outbreak is operationally difficult, according to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Stephen Barclay.

Speaking to the BBC's Today Programme, Mr Barclay said: "We are looking at operationally what we can roll out to people."

It comes as the government faces criticism that its plan to underwrite the wages of millions of workers does not cover freelancers, contractors and the self-employed.

But Mr Barclay said some would benefit from measures such as the deferral of self-assessment tax requirements, mortgage holidays and the strengthening of the welfare "safety net".

He said: "The main thing we have done is twofold: it is to support the economy as a whole, because the best thing for people who are self-employed as for all people is to sustain the economy and ensure that we can return with those viable businesses, and alongside that strengthen the safety net.

"So we have increased the allowance on Universal Credit, we have made it available from day one, we have removed the minimum income floor so if people who are self-employed are working less than 35 hours in a week they are not penalised within the benefits system."