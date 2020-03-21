Live
Coronavirus: Social distancing enforced globally
How close are we to a vaccine?; One in five Americans told to stay home; UK businesses relieved by wage pledge; Are UK death predictions accurate?; Five reasons to find hope; Last night of the pubs
By Joshua Cheetham, Shamaan Freeman-Powell, Kevin Ponniah and Sean Fanning
Sydney's Bondi Beach temporarily closed
Sydney police have temporarily closed Bondi Beach after crowds exceeded Australia's outdoor gathering limit.
The country has banned outdoor gatherings of more than 500 people.
However, large crowds of people are still flocking to beaches across Sydney, flouting advice to stay inside.
Police were called to Tamarama beach after a large number of people refused to leave, despite being asked by lifeguards.
Health Minister Greg Hunt said the beachgoers' behaviour was "unacceptable" and called on local councils to step in to ensure people are complying with the social distancing advice.
Income protection for the self-employed 'operationally' difficult
Providing income protection for the self-employed during the coronavirus outbreak is operationally difficult, according to the Chief Secretary to the Treasury, Stephen Barclay.
Speaking to the BBC's Today Programme, Mr Barclay said: "We are looking at operationally what we can roll out to people."
It comes as the government faces criticism that its plan to underwrite the wages of millions of workers does not cover freelancers, contractors and the self-employed.
But Mr Barclay said some would benefit from measures such as the deferral of self-assessment tax requirements, mortgage holidays and the strengthening of the welfare "safety net".
He said: "The main thing we have done is twofold: it is to support the economy as a whole, because the best thing for people who are self-employed as for all people is to sustain the economy and ensure that we can return with those viable businesses, and alongside that strengthen the safety net.
"So we have increased the allowance on Universal Credit, we have made it available from day one, we have removed the minimum income floor so if people who are self-employed are working less than 35 hours in a week they are not penalised within the benefits system."
Singapore reports first two virus deaths
Singapore has reported its first two deaths from coronavirus: a 75-year-old Singaporean woman, and a 64-year-old Indonesian man.
Authorities said the pair both had suffered from previous health conditions.
The city-state has been lauded by the World Health Organization for its response to the outbreak – until now suffering no fatalites despite being one of the earliest countries to report cases of the virus.
But despite its efforts, the number of cases surged to over 40 in the last week, most of them attributed to travellers returning from Europe, the US and other parts of Asia.
‘Public life shutting down’ in Germany
Damien McGuinness
BBC News, Berlin
Germany has one of the highest rates of coronavirus infections in the world, with almost 20,000 confirmed cases. Officials are now trying to slow the spread of the virus, and have announced drastic measures.
Across the country public life is shutting down. Schools, pubs, leisures facilities and most shops have already been closed.
But now the state of Bavaria has pushed through unprecedented restrictions — from today people will only be allowed people to leave their homes if really necessary, such as to get to work or buy essential provisions.
Other parts of Germany are closing down all restaurants and cafes this weekend and banning gatherings of more than just a couple of people.
In some places large groups have still been meeting in parks — sometimes even crowds of young people are getting together for so-called outdoor “Corona parties”.
Now pressure is building to introduce a curfew for the whole of Germany. The government has warned that if people don’t avoid social contact, a nationwide ban on going outside could be announced tomorrow, when Chancellor Angela Merkel meets regional leaders for a crisis meeting.
A spokesman for Angela Merkel said: How the public behaves today will be decisive.
Coronavirus UK: In case you missed it
As governments around the world seek to slow the spread of the coronavirus, here are the main updates for what is happening in the UK.
The government on Friday told cafes, pubs and restaurants to close.
The prime minister warned that the ban would be enforced "strictly" - if necessary through licensing rules.
The government also announced new measures to help those at risk of losing their jobs, saying it would pay 80% of wages for employees who are not able to work - up to £2,500 a month.
The move, which was described as being "unprecedented" by Chancellor Rishi Sunak, is an attempt to stop workers being laid off due to the crisis. The Confederation of British Industry has described it as a "landmark" measure.
Meanwhile, the number of deaths in the UK rose to 177 on Friday - with 167 in England, six in Scotland, three in Wales and one in Northern Ireland.
The government says policies to limit the spread of coronavirus would be needed for "at least most of a year".
