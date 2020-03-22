Coronavirus cases pass 300,000 around the world

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby has said we should remind ourselves that "life carries on and that there is much to celebrate in our communities" amid the coronavirus outbreak.

He said in a special virtual Sunday service that the UK is drawn between the need to “keep life going” and “the necessary imposed isolation that we face”.

He began the service - broadcast on 39 BBC local radio stations - by reflecting on the "strange and difficult time in the life of our world".

He said: "Today is Mothering Sunday, a day when traditionally, all went back to their mother church, to the place where they were nurtured, loved and formed into the ways of God.

“Nowadays, of course, we also often celebrate Mother’s Day, a day to thank those who have mothered us in all the ways that we needed to be cared for.

“It is usually a day of celebration, when we draw together with family and loved ones.

“And so this day is a strange one for those of us in the United Kingdom and indeed in most of the world, where we are drawn between our need to keep life going, to celebrate relationships and kindness, and the fear and the necessary imposed isolation that we face.

“This is a day when we are not able to go and see those we love, or care for loved ones considered to be vulnerable or at risk.”

Most Rev Welby concluded: “Today we are separated in space but we are still worshipping together before God.”